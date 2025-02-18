Students, drag yourself to see Philly queens

After her elimination from season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Jan. 31, Los Angeles drag queen Joella ruffled the feathers of drag queens nationwide. Before leaving the stage, she uttered her last words to the judges and her fellow queens, “Well, at least I didn’t die a local girl.”

The statement sparked backlash from “local girls,” or drag performers who haven’t been on Drag Race. The line reiterated a long-standing tension in queer nightlife between city performers and Drag Race queens.

Local drag artists often get overlooked in favor of popular performers with reality television exposure. Philadelphia’s drag scene has a wide array of talent and it’s imperative to give them the recognition they need to thrive. It’s important for Temple students engaged in the queer club and bar scene to recognize the talent of lesser-known performers, as they often rely on tips and commissions to scrape by.

Local performers often need to purchase their drag supplies, like sewing machines, makeup and hair. These costs add up quickly and can be significant financial burdens if performers cannot get adequate tip money or commissions from venues.

The cost for performers to compete in Drag Race has also become increasingly unrealistic. Recently, Season 17’s Lexi Love revealed she took out a second mortgage to get adequate materials and a competitive runway package for the show.

John Brownlee believes supporting local performers is crucial, especially considering the monetary struggles of lesser-known queens.

“Some people don’t realize that [drag] is a big source of income for certain people,” said Brownlee, a senior marketing major. “And especially members of our community that feel extremely isolated from the rest of the public just for how they want to express themselves.”

After the premiere of the Emmy Award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009, queens without large platforms have voiced concerns about how the show may adversely affect their livelihoods. For example, queens across Seattle have noticed slimmer crowds and are having a harder time paying for necessities, Real Change reported.

Despite drag’s increased visibility from the show, local nightlife performers are still hidden from the public, according to a 2024 study in the Sexualities journal. It’s important for fans of drag to not allow their adoration for famous queens to overshadow local talent.

Supporting local drag is crucial, as it ensures the success of queer artists. Instead of relying on Drag Race stars, students interested in drag should explore the local scene to discover new and exciting performers that can’t be found anywhere else.

With drag shows and brunches becoming an increasingly popular event for college students, those in attendance should try and tip to the best of their ability if they want to see Philadelphia queens or their hometown artists succeed.

While tipping is a direct way to improve the financial circumstances of local drag queens, there’s still other ways for students to support local performers, like supporting them on social media.

Brad Windhauser, a gender, sexuality and women’s studies professor, believes uplifting Philadelphia performers should extend past monetary contributions. One of the easiest ways to uplift local performers is by online spreading their content, Windhauser said.

“When you give support [on Instagram], your name’s also attached to that so you are a human being that’s putting in your support behind that,” Windhauser said. “Some of that goes a long way, if they see queens that have six-figure followers, then that suggests that there’s a space for that.”

Temple’s Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership office hosts an annual drag show for National Coming Out Week with a roster of local talent. Fortunately, students don’t need to wait for Temple’s yearly event to support local drag due to Philadelphia’s rich and ever-present drag culture.

Bob and Barbara’s, located on South Street near 15th, hosts a drag show every Thursday led by Philadelphia’s Miss Lisa Lisa. Franky Bradley’s located at Chancellor and Juniper streets hosts numerous local performers with several drag shows every week.

For Kealy McCarthy, a Philadelphia drag show highlights a wide variety of talents that little experiences can replicate.

“They’re not just dressing up, they are the ultimate performer,” said McCarthy, a senior communications major. “I literally was seeing a drag queen with his belly hanging out [performing] a song and I’m like ‘they’re doing the job that you can’t.’”

As RuPaul’s Drag Race continues airing and the art of drag becomes more popular, it’s vital for students and fans of queer nightlife to continue supporting drag talent outside of the show.

Fans of drag must do their part to keep the art form alive and well at the local level. Only directing attention towards queens with the Drag Race platform is contradictory to supporting the art form and causes significant adversity for lesser-known performers. The prosperity of Philadelphia drag is dependent on students showing up with their dollars.