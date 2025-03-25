Students, find solace in Temple’s LGBTQ+ community amid political attacks

A student argues that Temple students should find support and community in LGBTQ+ organizations and resources across campus.

President Donald Trump has signed more than 90 executive orders since his inauguration on Jan. 20. Several of these orders target the LGBTQ+ community, including only recognizing two sexes at a federal level, reinstating his ban on transgender military service members and prohibiting transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Trump made his anti- LGBTQ+ views clear during his first term when he opposed the Equality Act, which aimed to expand civil rights protections to the community. He also appointed numerous anti-LGBTQ judges to federal and state-level courts.

Amid the flurry of executive orders and Trump’s blatant attempts to disparage the queer community, students can find support in campus communities and should take advantage of university resources. While queer identities are being targeted, community is a powerful form of resistance, as it amplifies marginalized voices, preserves traditions and connects individuals to resources.

Supportive community ties can have positive mental health effects. Those with negative community connections are 4.4% more likely to report moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety compared to those with a solid support system, according to a June 2023 study by Family Medicine and Community Health, an open-access medical journal.

Finding meaningful relationships within the queer community at Temple is key to togetherness, said Alex Thomas, president of the Queer Student Union.

“Everything going on right now sucks, but it feels a little easier to manage if you know you’re not alone,” said Thomas, a sophomore political science major. “It feels nice to be around people who are like you, who go through similar experiences as you, or have similar interests.”

Students can build connections in the LGBTQ+ community by attending events on campus. The Reproductive Freedom Conference is on April 4 at Shusterman Hall to discuss healthcare for women and LGBTQ+ individuals. Participating in LGBTQ+ events on campus is a way to demonstrate allyship on top of building community connections.

Students can also get involved with organizations like the Queer Student Union, Students for Trans Awareness and Rights and Pitch Please, an LGBTQIA+ advocacy a cappella group, to establish a strong support system and find comfort during times of distress.

Even though these executive orders seem daunting, people must remember there are still options and resources in place to protect the queer community, said Tom Waidzunas, director of Temple’s gender, sexuality and women’s studies program.

“I think we need to understand the difference between an executive order and federal law,” Waidzunas said. “Executive orders don’t change federal laws, they don’t change the rule of the courts. They’re dangerous and they’re really important to pay attention to, but there are many protections that are still the law of the land.”

There are a plethora of resources on campus available to support the queer community in Philadelphia and at Temple. The university hasn’t altered access to LGBTQ+ resources since Trump’s second term began, so students can build a sound support system using the programs available during these difficult times.

Mark Denys, the associate vice provost of health and well-being, said there have been no changes to the LGBTQ+ services Temple offers as of now. The university health and wellness community is another beneficial, safe place for students to seek help during this time, he said.

“If students are struggling, I recommend they talk to someone, come to a Let’s Talk consultation, register for services at [Tuttleman Counseling Services], schedule a wellness consultation at the [Wellness Resource Center] or make an appointment [in Student Health Services]. There are multiple ways to reach out,” Denys said.

There are still organizations working to support queer individuals in Philadelphia despite the LGBTQ+ attacks from the presidential administration. Taking advantage of the resources these organizations provide will help students navigate a hostile political climate and get the information they need.

GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders Law, a non-profit and legal rights organization, has a search feature to filter by issue and state and provides information about laws and queer protections in their area. They also offer free resources for those trying to legally change their name.

The Mazzoni Center is an LGBTQ+ health facility located on Bainbridge Street near Broad. They provide health care services and support services like therapy, food and housing crisis assistance and legal assistance.

Using support networks, the resources available at Temple and staying informed will allow students in the queer community to be prepared and advocate for themselves in times of uncertainty. Through collective action, students can foster community to protect themselves against an attempted eradication of their identities.