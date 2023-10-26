Students, practice breast self-examinations

A student urges peers to get in tune with their bodies to protect against breast cancer.

Growing up, Charlotte Murphy’s mom and doctors always encouraged her to conduct regular breast self-examinations, which she now considers a vital part of her health routine.

“If you check monthly, then you’re going to notice changes as they change, but if it is something bad, you can get it taken care of,” Murphy, a junior anthropology major, said.

More than 700 women each day are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States, and 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Young women have a lower risk of developing breast cancer, so mammograms, x-ray imaging that examines the breast, aren’t routine preventative care for those younger than 50, however they are not exempt from risk and often face more aggressive prognoses and lower survival rates.

Breast self-exams are a free and easy way for young women to monitor their health without mammograms. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students should be performing monthly breast self-exams to familiarize themselves with their bodies and identify changes or irregularities to potentially detect cancer in its early stages.

“Catching stuff like that early is always so important, and doing self-exams, you know your body better than anyone else, you’re going to notice changes,” Murphy said.

Although self-exams are not an official diagnostic tool, nearly 80 percent of young women diagnosed with breast cancer find their breast abnormality themselves, according to the Young Survival Coalition, a nonprofit organization for young breast cancer survivors and co-survivors.

When breast cancer is detected early in the localized stage, the five5-year relative survival rate is 99 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

Women should begin practicing breast self-exams by age 20, checking within a few days after a menstruation period ends each month.

“Self-exams are something that you can practice at any time,” said Bojana Gligorijevic, a bioengineering and cancer biology professor and honorary professor at Fox Chase Cancer Center. “So, that’s why I would say self-exams are the best way unless there’s something that’s really happening, and you should go to the doctor.”

HOW TO PERFORM BREAST SELF-EXAM

The checks can be performed in three different ways: in front of the mirror, in the shower and lying down, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In the shower, women should lift their arm above their head on the side of the breast being examined, and use the pads of their pointer, middle and ring fingers to check the entire breast and armpit areas, feeling for new lumps, thickenings, hardened knots or other breast changes. Students should use light, medium and firm pressure for a thorough exam.

Visual observation is also important in identifying potential changes. Women should look in a mirror with their arms at their sides and on their hips for any changes in the contour or shape of the breasts, any dimpling, swelling or other skin irregularities as well as any changes in the nipples.

Students should also examine themselves while lying down, as this position spreads breast tissue out more evenly.

With a pillow beneath the right shoulder, a person should lay on their back and lift their right arm behind their head, and then use the three middle fingers on their left hand to check the entire breast and armpit areas with varying levels of pressure, again looking for lumps and thickenings and squeeze the nipple to check for discharge. They should then repeat the process on the left side.

All women should be proactive about breast self-exams and aware of factors increasing the risk of breast cancer, like poor diet, inactive lifestyle, drinking and birth control. Those with a family history of breast cancer also have increased risk.

Karly Morton, a sophomore journalism major, has concerns about breast cancer despite her young age, as women in her family have been affected by the disease, and would consider doing breast self-exams.

“I think about [breast cancer], but not like ‘I’m gonna get it soon,’ like in my future,” Morton said. “But if I noticed something weird in my breast now, I would contact a doctor.”

If an individual does find anything concerning during the self-exam, like lumps or skin changes, they should call and schedule an appointment with their doctor who can evaluate the problem.

Changes or lumps should not always cause panic, as nearly 80 percent of breast lumps are non-cancerous, according to Stony Brook Cancer Center. However, students should still be cautious and keep up with any changes.

Breast self-exams are a convenient and effective way for individuals to monitor their bodies and any dangerous developments they may undergo. All students with breasts should incorporate this practice into their healthcare regimes to promote good health and identify potentially fatal signs of breast cancer.