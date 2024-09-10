Students prepare for Philly Trump-Harris debate

Trump and Harris will debate for the first time at the Independence Hall Convention Center in the Old City neighborhood in Philadelphia.

Since the beginning of their presidential campaigns, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both made appearances at The Liacouras Center on Temple’s campus. Now as their party’s candidates, Harris and Trump are returning to Philadelphia tonight to debate each other for the first time at the National Constitution Center.

The debate starts at 9 p.m., with World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Linsey Davis from ABC News Live moderating. The debate will be 90 minutes with two commercial breaks and will be streamed from ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Temple’s on-campus political student organizations have prepared extensively for the election year by hosting different town halls, inviting guest speakers of different parties and supporting different candidates throughout their campaign trails.

“As this is our first time seeing Kamala against Trump, I am really hoping it will be a chance to distinguish herself as her own candidate as opposed to just being Joe Biden’s Vice President,” said Peyton Giordano, a junior political science and criminal justice major and vice president of Temple Democrats. “Our last debate was focusing on the ridiculous things Trump said. I think that this is a chance, because Kamala is a great speaker and debater, that the tables can really turn on Donald Trump.”

The two candidates recently agreed that no live audience would be present and that their microphones will be muted when the other candidate is speaking. Harris’ campaign pushed for unmuted mics while Trump’s campaign was fine with keeping the rules the same as his last debate with Biden. The issues were solved a week prior to the debate.

“In the first debate, [Trump] highlighted a lot of his record and what he accomplished in the past but didn’t talk much about the future,” said Billy Walker, a junior political science major and president of Temple Republicans. “I think it’s important for Trump to flesh out his exact policy ideas for how we can return the border and economy to the successes of his first administration.”

Harris last visited Philadelphia on Aug. 6 at Temple’s Liacouras Center in the first rally with Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz. Trump visited The Liacouras Center on June 22 and his VP candidate JD Vance recently visited Philadelphia on Aug. 19.

The National Constitution Center also hosted a debate between former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2008, as well as a Trump town hall in 2020.

“Everyone is excited about the debate and we anticipate having a debate watch party as we’re happy the debate is in Philadelphia,” Walker said. “We believe it’s very significant and an honor to have the debate, which could decide the next leader of our country, in the city that is the birthplace of American democracy.”

Presidential candidates typically visit Pennsylvania often during election years since it’s one of the most important swing states in almost every presidential election. Recently, bootleg bus stations ads were put up around Philly portraying Harris in an Eagles helmet and jersey, which were promptly taken down.

Both Philadelphia campaign events brought supporters and protestors to campus, signaling a contentious campaigning season. With tensions high around the country, many groups and organizations are trying to amplify young adult voices.

Since voter advocacy groups do not want to work with only one political party, Temple Democrats and Temple Republicans have joined forces to encourage students to vote in November. Project26, a non-partisan student organization, is working with the two clubs for a voter registration tabling event.

Klein College of Media and Communication is also hosting a watch party in Annenberg Hall’s atrium on Tuesday at 8 p.m with guest speakers and faculty present. Temple Democrats is also hosting an open house debate watch party in the Howard Gittis Student Center Cinema at 9 p.m.

“Our vote has a lot of sway and does matter, and I think people don’t really realize that,” said Lourdes Cardamone, a junior political science major and president of Temple Democrats. “Young people are angry, we’re fired up, and the best thing we can do now is get to the polls, not only registering but making sure that you get there in November.”