Students, vote in the student government election.

The Editorial Board urges students to vote in the upcoming Temple Student Government election to make sure their voices are heard for the future of the university.

On March 26, Temple’s undergraduate student body will begin voting in the 2025-26 Temple Student Government election. The two campaigns running in this year’s election are TUnited, led by Yaam Malka and William Walker, and Temple Tomorrow, led by Lourdes Cardamone and Janeese Hochstetler.

Both campaigns announced their runs for TSG on March 12 during a Town Hall meeting, The Temple News reported. During the Town Hall, both campaigns presented their policy initiatives to the student body covering topics like transparency, finances and potential school policy changes.

Students can vote in the upcoming Temple Student Government election on March 26-27. Voting will open to the student body for two days through UVote, a website created by Temple Information Technology Services, and use student credentials to verify university enrollment. Through UVote, students are given an overview of candidates and their platforms.

Voting for student candidates who will advocate for the entirety of Temple’s student body and what best fits their needs is important. The Editorial Board urges Temple’s student body to actively participate in TSG’s 2025 election. Voting is crucial in making students’ voices heard for the changes they wish to see in the Temple community.

TSG plays an integral part in university administration relations, as those in executive positions are the primary communicators between the Board of Trustees and the student body. They also disperse more than $100,000 from the General Activities Fund to student organizations, fraternities and sororities registered with student activities in good standing.

With TSG serving such a vital role, it’s important for students to vote for the candidates who share their vision for the university’s future.

TUnited’s campaign platform focuses on unity, transparency and enhancing student quality of life and safety. A key proposal is reinstating a student senate with representatives from either each class level or school. To promote transparency, TUnited plans to publish governance documents and meeting minutes, implement a grievance process for students and provide clear disclosures on TSG budget allocations.

Temple Tomorrow’s platform centers on unity and expanding student access to existing university resources. If elected, the campaign aims to enhance campus safety by refining current programs like the FLIGHT shuttle and walking escort system.

Their campaign also seeks to improve crisis response training for student organizations and foster stronger connections between student groups across the university. A key proposal for Temple Tomorrow is to provide affordability and sustainability programs to alleviate students’ financial burdens.

Student government makes changes that students can feel the impact of. This school year alone, the current TSG administration, helmed by President Ray Epstein, has worked to improve campus safety and community relations. They implemented programs like the community service coalition and worked to ensure the reliability of Temple’s FLIGHT shuttle service.

In such a large and diverse student population, the next TSG president must reflect the student body’s values and desired changes. The only way to make sure that ideal becomes a reality is to cast a vote come election time.