Students will be able to access OWLcards through Apple Watch and iPhone

Temple students will be able to add their OWLcards to the Wallet app on Apple Watches and iPhones by the end of 2018, Apple announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday in San Jose, California.

Students will be able to tap into the library and residence hall and use Diamond Dollars and use meal swipes through their Apple Watches and iPhones, according to a press release from Apple.

“This works by simply holding your watch near a reader anywhere you can use your student ID cards on or off campus,” said Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. “It will be available this fall starting with these universities, and will expand to more campuses over time.”

Students at Duke University, University of Alabama and University of Oklahoma will be able to use this feature this fall. Temple, Johns Hopkins University and Santa Clara University will have this capability by the end of the year.

Apple is adding other new features to the Apple Watch like auto-workout detection, Walkie-Talkie, Apple Podcasts, advanced running features and new wristband designs.