Tariffs may raise Temple students’ cost of living, limit job prospects

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff announcements could have immediate and long-lasting effects on Temple students, particularly in the form of managing higher living costs alongside tighter job prospects, according to economics and policy experts at the university.

Tariffs are taxes imposed by a government on imported goods, designed to encourage consumers to buy domestic products. The added fees often result in higher prices for items many students rely on, like groceries and clothing.

Trump’s initial plan, announced on April 2, introduced a 10% tariff on all imported goods, alongside steeper individualized tariffs for 86 other countries. The administration then paused most country-specific tariffs on April 9. At the same time, tariffs on Chinese imports were escalated to 125%, effective immediately.

“The issue is business leaders don’t know what to do because [the administration] could reverse everything in the next minute,” said economics professor Joshua Mask. “The longer that uncertainty goes on, the more fragile our economy becomes. Who is the hardest hit by that? It’s going to be students. We need a good booming economy for them to have lots of opportunities.”

Seventy-three percent of Temple students experience at least one form of basic needs insecurity, like difficulty affording food, housing, transportation, healthcare or internet access, according to the 2023-24 Basic Needs Survey conducted by Temple’s Hope Center. In the same survey, 41% of students reported experiencing food insecurity specifically.

Many imported goods like seafood, tropical fruits, food oils, coffee and alcohol are especially vulnerable to price hikes. As existing inventories deplete, prices are expected to see a gradual rise. Local farmers markets who produce food domestically and secondhand thrift shopping could see a surge as more affordable alternatives for goods as a result, Mask said.

The Trump administration exempted smartphones, computers and other consumer technology from China’s steep reciprocal tariffs on April 12, while stating one of the administration’s goals is to create domestic tech manufacturing projects. For students considering upgrading their tech, Mask advised doing so before November, during retail season where prices traditionally spike and tariff effects could deepen.

Even if devices are assembled domestically as the administration hopes, most components still come from overseas, Mask said.

“If there is a goal to create more jobs by bringing manufacturing back, companies aren’t going to dedicate decade-long projects when they know the administration is going to change,” Mask said. “It’s also kind of a question whether the new generation would even want manufacturing jobs back in that case. They’ve adapted to a new world, and we’d be asking them to adapt back.”

Graduating students may also face indirect consequences of tariffs beyond needs affordability, particularly in the job market. As companies face rising costs for imported goods and materials, they may scale back hiring, delay expansion or pass costs onto their employees. This could translate into fewer internship opportunities and more limited entry-level jobs for recent graduates.

Though the latest labor report shows job growth remains steady, hiring is slowing and making this year’s grads particularly vulnerable, Mask said. He noted that job market conditions are always shifting, pointing to recovery patterns during the pandemic, where graduating students in 2021 entered one of the strongest job markets.

“It’s all about timing, and also understanding that [the state of the hiring market] is not permanent,” Mask said.

The threat of federal aid cuts adds to students’ financial challenges. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought stimulus checks and other relief programs, Bryce McKibben, senior director of policy and advocacy at the Hope Center, warned that new congressional proposals could shrink key safety nets such as Medicaid, SNAP benefits and student loan assistance.

“What the Hope Center is doing right now is fighting to protect these programs,” McKibben said. “We’d love to look ahead and push for new ideas to reduce costs, but right now, we’re just trying to stop things from getting worse.”

Temple President John Fry cited rising tariffs and potential federal aid cuts as major university budgetary concerns in an email to all staff and faculty on April 11. University departments will undergo spending evaluations, including restrictions on discretionary purchases, limit nonessential staff travel and collaborate with vendors to reduce costs, Fry wrote.

“The overall impact of federal funding changes, tariffs and other actions is still unknown,” Fry wrote. “Therefore we must take an even more cautious approach moving forward.”

As students and their surrounding community face economic uncertainty, McKibben emphasized the importance of student advocacy.

“What Congress is pursuing right now could be very deeply harmful to students and families and people already struggling to afford higher education to support themselves,” McKibben said. “People should believe in their own power to make a difference, especially right now. Reach out to our state officials and describe what it’s like to be a student right now.”