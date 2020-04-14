Ted Davis dies at 86

The longtime trustee and New Jersey judge chaired the Audit and Compliance Committee on Temple University Health System’s board.

Ted Davis, a longtime judge and member of Temple University’s Board of Trustees and the board of Temple University Health System, died Sunday, the university announced today. He was 86.

Davis, a 1958 accounting and 1963 law school alumnus, chaired the Audit and Compliance Committee in the TUHS board and served on the university’s board for close to 30 years, according to the announcement. He also sat on the Beasley School of Law’s board of visitors.

“Judge Davis was a stalwart member of the Board of Trustees and was proud of his Temple

heritage,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan, according to the announcement. “We will miss his wise counsel.”

Beginning his career as a corporate tax lawyer and assistant city attorney for the City of Camden, Davis was later appointed a New Jersey Superior Court judge and named presiding judge of the Chancery Division-General Equity in 1991, according to the announcement.

Davis was named chair of the New Jersey Supreme Court Task Force on Minority Concerns, the first task force of its kind in the United States, in 1986, leading an examination of racial and ethnic biases in the New Jersey Judiciary, according to the announcement.

He retired from the bench in 2003, according to the announcement.

“Ted Davis was a dedicated public servant with a tremendous love for his alma mater,” said President Richard Englert, according to the announcement. “He brought a lifetime of experience to his roles at Temple, whether he was teaching as an adjunct at the law school or as chair of the board’s Audit Committee. He will truly be missed.”