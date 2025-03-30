Teenager in stable condition after shooting on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street

Philadelphia Police are leading the investigation for the shooting incident Sunday afternoon, according to TUPD.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the forearm at Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad Street Sunday afternoon. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to a news release from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. and a TUAlert was issued for the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 1:10 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., a second alert was issued for police activity in the same area.

A large group of people were in the area for a religious festival when the shooting occurred, according to a Temple University Police Department social media post.

The investigation is being led by PPD with support from Temple Police.

This story is developing. Please return to this page for updates.