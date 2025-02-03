Temple acquires Terra Hall after judge approval

The university’s $18 million bid on the largest UArts building was approved in bankruptcy court.

Temple has acquired Terra Hall, the now-defunct University of the Arts’ largest building, after a judge approved the sale in bankruptcy court Monday.

The university placed an $18 million bid on the building on Jan. 10 and was awaiting approval, President John Fry wrote in a joint statement with Provost Gregory Mandel and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.

The email stated the building would become the new home of Temple University Center City. TUCC currently has a lease on 1515 Market Street that expires on June 30, 2027.

Temple also previously bid $6.2 million on UArts’ Art Alliance building and received attorney general support. They were outbid by the Curtis Institute of Music, who bid $7.6 million.

Terra Hall is located on Broad Street near Walnut Street. The purchase of the building marks the first time Temple has outright owned a property in Center City. It is around 274,000 square feet, compared to the current TUCC building that is 130,000 square feet.

“Beyond serving as the new home of TUCC, Terra Hall creates an opportunity for the university to be part of the continued revitalization of the Avenue of the Arts — an important cultural corridor—while opening the door for additional academic opportunities for our students,” Fry wrote on Jan. 10.