Temple adds 18 players on National Signing Day

Temple Football has officially added 18 new players to its 2025 roster on National Signing Day, the program announced Wednesday.

The Owls announced four new signings on Wednesday and 14 others Jan. 27. The 18 recruits join five high school players who signed with Temple on Early Signing Day on Dec. 4, 2024.

Temple hit the local recruiting trail for Signing Day, something head coach K.C. Keeler emphasized when he was hired. Half of the Owls’ recruiting class hails from Pennsylvania or New Jersey. The class is a mix of freshmen and transfers who could make an immediate impact next season.

Here is a look at who will be joining the team for the 2025 season.

CB Jaylen Castleberry

Castleberry transferred to Temple after two seasons at Youngstown State. He was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time last season. In his junior season with the Penguins, Castleberry was named an all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention.

CB Jett White

White committed to Temple on Jan. 8, becoming Temple’s first four-star recruit since 2016. He played at Edison High School in Miami for two seasons after two years at Orange High School in Los Angeles. White comes to North Broad on the heels of being named All-Miami Dade after finishing the 2024 season with 34 tackles and two interceptions.

LB Jayvant Brown

Brown played sparingly during two seasons at Kentucky. He finished his career with just eight tackles across two seasons but joins an Owls team that is losing its top two tacklers D.J. Woodbury Sr. and Tyquan King. Brown could have the chance to play with the first team right away.

RB JAY DUCKER

Ducker joins Keeler on North Broad Street after spending the 2024 season at Sam Houston State. He became the Bearkats’ leading rusher with 745 yards and seven touchdowns. Prior to Sam Houston, he played at NIU where he was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year. He also spent two years at Memphis before transferring to Sam Houston.

QB ANTHONY CHICCITT

Chiccitt spent the last five seasons at Robert Morris, where he became the starter this past season. He threw for 16 touchdowns for the Colonials in 2024 for 2,250 yards. The Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, native transfers to Temple as a grad student and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

CB ZAVIEN BRYANT

Bryant played high school football at Evans High School in Orlando, Florida, where he was a two-star recruit. Bryant joins his former Evans teammate, Devontae Ward-Grant, who also committed to the Owls. Bryant finished the 2024 season with 38 tackles and three interceptions.

CB Devontae Ward-Grant

Ward-Grant was an All-FACA player at Evans High School, where he recorded 40 tackles and two interceptions. He also spent time playing wide receiver and hauled in 35 catches for 600 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

LB WILLY LOVE

Love joins the Owls after one season at Monmouth. He received offers from power conference schools like Boston College and Rutgers as a senior in high school, before committing to the Hawks. Love finished his freshman year with 25 tackles and 14 solo tackles.

ATH KAEEAGAN CHAMBERS

Chambers played football at Monroe High School in North Carolina, where he became a three-star recruit. Chambers took an official visit with the Owls on Jan. 31 and also received interest from Charlotte. Chambers brings a dual-threat look to Temple, something that the Owls’ offense is looking for with new offensive coordinator Tyler Walker.

DT TROY CUNNINGHAM

The South Park, Pennsylvania, native finished his senior season with 11 sacks and 41 tackles. Cunningham gives Temple depth on the line after losing two single-digit captains in Latrell Jean and Demerick Morris.

DE ADRIANO MCLEAN

McLean played at Penn Wood High School, in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. He joins the Owls following a 49 tackle season as a senior in 2024.

DT AARON BECKWITH

Beckwith played four seasons at UMass, where he had his best performance in 2023 when he finished with 20 tackles. He came to Temple to follow Cedric Calhoun, who was hired as the Owls’ defensive line coach on Jan. 15.

LB TY DAVIS

Davis played at Delaware, where he became a standout for the Blue Hens. He was named an All-CAA third-teamer in 2024. Davis missed two games in 2024 but finished with 49 tackles. Davis is someone who can make an instant impact on defensive coordinator Brian Smith’s squad.

CB OMAR IBRAHIM

Ibrahim spent the last two seasons at Hampton University. He recorded 24 tackles and five pass defenses this year after seven tackles, two pass defenses and an interception last year. He comes to Temple with two years of eligibility.

LB Damien Ordonez

Ordonez played at Independence Community College, which was featured on the Netflix show Last Chance U. He committed to the Owls just one day after early signing day on Dec. 5, 2024. He racked up 35 tackles for the Pirates last season and had one sack.

CB AVERY POWELL

The former Missouri State defensive back joins a Temple secondary that is losing two of its four starters. He spent two seasons with the Tigers and one at Holy Cross and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer team in 2023. Powell finished the 2024 season with two pass breakups and 38 tackles.