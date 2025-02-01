Temple admin, students give testimony to Performance-based Funding Council

The council is tasked with developing and submitting funding recommendations to the governor by April 30.

The Pennsylvania Performance-based Funding Council held a hearing on Temple’s campus Thursday to listen to testimony advocating for Temple’s funding, in its latest step toward developing a new performance-based funding plan for three of the commonwealth’s state-related universities.

The hearing at Temple was the second on-campus meeting after the Council met on Pennsylvania State University’s campus on Jan. 21.

The Council has been tasked with creating a new funding plan for Temple, Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh. Lincoln, the commonwealth’s fourth state-related university, is not involved in the new funding plan.

The Council will send recommendations to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the General Assembly by April 30. Shapiro is expected to reveal his budget proposal to the state legislature on Tuesday. Pennsylvania’s governors has proposed a five percent increase to state funding for state-related universities each of the last three years, including Temple.

Temple’s final appropriation has been stuck at $158.2 million each of the last five years after budget proposals have been fought in the state House and Senate by a divided legislature.

The Council was formed after the passing of Senate Bill 1154 in July 2024, which will require Temple to submit performance data in order to qualify for future state funding. The data will include a number of metrics about the university, like its affordability, retention and graduation rates, profiles of students and post-graduate employment rates and salaries, The Temple News reported.

Universities will still receive the flat funding they have always received, with chances to gain additional funding based on their performance.

In August, Temple leaders said they were largely supportive of the new model and viewed it as a way to secure additional funding amid a stagnant state appropriation, The Temple News reported.

The Council that came to Temple’s campus Thursday consisted of five voting members from state governments, the secretary of education, a member of the Senate appointed by the president pro tempore, a member of the Senate appointed by the minority leader, a member of the House appointed by the speaker and a member of the House appointed by the minority leader. The Council also included non-voting members that represent Temple, Pitt and Penn State.

This year’s Council included State Rep. Jesse Topper, Sen. Jay Costa, Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Rep. Pete Schweyer, Temple’s Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser, Penn State’s Chief Financial Officer Sara Thorndike, Pitt’s Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Dwayne Pinkney and acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Angela Fitterer.

Temple was represented by Vice President for Finance David Marino, Student Government President Ray Epstein, student Radhey Patel, President of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Chellie Cameron, President of Philadelphia Water Works Pat Clancy and Daniel Kuba from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Each provided testimonies about why Temple is worthy of receiving the maximum amount of performance-based funding.

“Temple University exemplifies how Pennsylvania’s state-related universities’ distinct missions must be considered within the framework for performance-based funding metrics,” Cameron said during her testimony. “Temple explicitly prioritizes preparing students for careers and active citizenship while maintaining a steadfast commitment to accessibility and affordability.”