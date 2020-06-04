Temple Athletics mourns longtime public address announcer

Merv Jones died on Wednesday at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer.

On Wednesday, Temple Athletics announced the death of Merv Jones, Temple’s longtime public address announcer and former athletics communications assistant director, after a “long bout” with cancer. Jones was 54.



“All of Temple Athletics is in mourning due to the loss of a great man and Owl, Merv Jones,” Patrick Kraft, Temple’s director of athletics, said in a statement. “For three decades, Merv’s booming voice delivered the action of Temple Football and Basketball games to fans at Lincoln Financial Field, the Liacouras Center and McGonigle Hall.”



Jones graduated from Temple University in 1988 with a degree in radio, television, and film. He then went on to work at the Greatest Sports Legends TV series and co-produce the A&E series The Gifted Ones.



Jones returned to Temple in 1998 as an adjunct professor teaching a class called ‘Racism in College Athletics.’ That year, he became the public address announcer for Temple football and Temple Men’s basketball.



Two years later, he joined the Temple Athletics staff as an assistant director in the Owls’ media relations department. He handled the media relations for Temple Women’s basketball coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Dawn Staley.



“Rest In Peace Merv,” Staley said in a statement on Twitter. “The voice of our program. Neither met a stranger. Overall great man!! There are a lot of great @TempleOwls who will welcome you home. Godspeed to the Jones Family!”

Rest In Peace Merv! The voice of our program. Neither met a stranger. Overall great man!! There are a lot of great @TempleOwls who will welcome you home. Godspeed to the Jones Family! https://t.co/N6Etun3fUD — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 4, 2020

“Merv was the consummate professional and loved his Temple Owls, but more importantly, he was a great man beloved by all who knew him,” said Larry Dougherty, Temple’s senior associate athletic director, via Twitter.



Jones left his position with Temple Athletics in 2004 to work with Steve Rotfeld Productions in Philadelphia. Jones is survived by his parents, Mervin and Catherine, his sisters, Angela and Kathy Beverly, and his brother, André.

