Temple beats Monmouth for second straight win against nationally-ranked opponent

The Owls took down the Hawks in their second straight overtime game 3-2 to extend their win streak to three games.

After a scoreless first half dominated by defense, Temple and No. 20 Monmouth entered the second half looking for any sort of offensive spark. At the blink of an eye, the team’s offenses both found the momentum they desperately needed at nearly the same time.

Each team erupted, scoring one goal and one penalty stroke goal in the next 30 minutes. However, neither team was able to take the upper hand and as regulation came to a close, the score was knotted at two.

The desperation from the second half carried into the extra period, but neither team could find the game-winner eight minutes into overtime. With two minutes left, midfielder Tess Muller dribbled through the circle, catching Monmouth goalkeeper Jesse Eilsen out of position. The Owls’ leader tapped home the game-winning goal to give the Owls the comeback win.

Temple (5-4, 1-1 Big East) toppled Monmouth (6-3, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) 3-2 in overtime at the Temple Sports Complex Sunday afternoon. The Owls have now won three straight games, and two against nationally-ranked opponents following their four-game losing streak, eerily similar to its three-game winning streak following last season’s four-game skid.

“That was the ugliest game of hockey I’ve seen us play,” said head coach Michelle Vittese. “It was undisciplined, we were giving away corners, a low-angle goal, but we were able to get it done as a group. I was very, very proud.”

Temple goalkeeper Isabella Ospitale pitched a shutout against No. 18 Old Dominion on Friday and was immediately tested by Monmouth today. The Hawks put early pressure on her, firing the first shot of the game just three minutes in. The Owls’ defense locked in there from that point on and the Hawks didn’t record another shot until the final minutes of the first quarter.

Temple’s offense found early pressure themselves with midfielder Halle Aschenbach putting on a shot on goal five minutes into the action, which Eilsen vacuumed up. That shot was the only shot Temple managed to fire off until the last two minutes of the second quarter.

The first half showcased a fierce battle, with both team’s defense’s getting the best of the other offensive unit. Ospitale has become a stallworth in the cage and continued her strong play against the Hawks. She effortlessly thwarted every Monmouth attempt to score, keeping the game scoreless.

Despite several chances, neither side could find the back of the net in the first half. Spurred by their recent victory, the Owls remained resilient, but the pressure was on as they aimed to capitalize on any scoring opportunities. As the game progressed, it was clear that both teams were evenly matched, setting the stage for an intense second half. The Owls hoped to draw on their momentum and prove their mettle against the ranked opponent.

Instead, it was Monmouth who seized the momentum. Midfielder Sophia Fouces was awarded a penalty shot five minutes into the third quarter and unleashed a powerful shot straight into the top left corner of the goal to give the Hawks the lead.

As the fourth quarter commenced, the Owls desperately needed something to fall their way to tie the game. Midfielder Peyton Rieger decided to take things into her own hands and maneuvered along the baseline before beating Eilsen for the Owls’ first goal, giving Temple the life they needed.

“Peyton single-handedly changed the second half,” Vittese said. “She made it 1-1 on an individual effort of straight grit and skill.”

Temple only held the lead for a mere minute as Monmouth quickly responded. Fouces got the best of Ospitale again to put the Hawks back in front. The Owls had an answer of their own as midfielder Devin Kinzel was granted a penalty stroke that she put home to level the score once again.

Temple’s offense was in full throttle once overtime got underway. The Owls had seven shots in the extra period, with the final one giving them the win. The Owls finished with 14 shots on the day with 12 of them coming after halftime. The Owls held the Monmouth offense to just nine shots and none in overtime.

“We were able to create some opportunities in the second half,” Muller said. “We converted very well, used the space and trusted our teammates. That’s what worked really well in the end.”

Temple will hit the road to try and build on its winning streak as they take on No. 14 Liberty (5-4, 1-1 Big East) on Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.