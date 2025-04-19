Temple beats Old Dominion to snap six-game skid

Temple Lacrosse scored eight first-half goals in its 13-9 win against Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the fourth quarter of its game against Old Dominion, Temple held a six-goal lead and was looking to land the knockout blow. The Owls scored 11 goals in the first 45 minutes of action and looked to maintain the upper hand to close out the game.

Instead, it was the Monarch who started to mount a comeback effort. They put home four goals in the final 15 minutes, including three straight in quick succession to cut the lead to four. However, Temple never allowed another goal for the final three minutes of the game. The Owls clamped down on defense and were able to snap their six-game losing streak.

Temple (3-11, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated Old Dominion (8-8, 1-4 AAC) 13-9 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Virginia Saturday. The win was the Owls’ first against a conference opponent since they defeated Cincinnati 13-9 on April 13, 2024.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple midfielder Sabrina Martin needed just 43 seconds to get the scoring going, beating Monarch net minder Brynn Bowen for the opening goal. Temple midfielder Sarah Gowman quickly doubled the lead as she took advantage of the free position chance two minutes later.

needed just 43 seconds to get the scoring going, beating Monarch net minder for the opening goal. Temple midfielder quickly doubled the lead as she took advantage of the free position chance two minutes later. Temple’s offense continued to roll with a goal by midfielder Erin King to stretch the lead to three. Attacker Amelia Wright followed suit a minute later to add on to the Owls’ advantage.

to stretch the lead to three. Attacker followed suit a minute later to add on to the Owls’ advantage. Defender Cassidy Brown and midfielder Emily Liberio joined the first quarter offensive barrage with a goal each as ODU’s defense couldn’t find an answer.

and midfielder joined the first quarter offensive barrage with a goal each as ODU’s defense couldn’t find an answer. The Monarchs finally got on the board in the late stages of the first quarter as midfielder Sylvia Mayo was the first to beat Owl keeper Taylor Grollman to make it a 6-1 game heading into the second quarter.

was the first to beat Owl keeper to make it a 6-1 game heading into the second quarter. King found the back of the net four minutes into the second quarter as the Owls’ offense picked up right where they left off to put them back up by six. The Owls wasted no time adding another goal as midfielder Kaitlyn Stankavage made the lead 8-1.

made the lead 8-1. ODU goalkeeper Hannah Shaddock replaced Bowen following Stankavage’s goal at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter and didn’t allow a goal for the remainder of the half.

replaced Bowen following Stankavage’s goal at the nine-minute mark of the second quarter and didn’t allow a goal for the remainder of the half. Monarch attacker Sydney Taylor took advantage of the Owls going cold and found the back of the net with nine seconds left in the half to put the score at 8-2.

took advantage of the Owls going cold and found the back of the net with nine seconds left in the half to put the score at 8-2. The Owls’ offense maintained its momentum in the early stages of the second half as Stankavage got the best of Shaddock just three minutes in.

The Monarchs’ attacker Ella Bowen scored a rebuttal goal, but the Owls’ midfielder Lily Caravela had a counter-attack of her own to make the score 10-3 just 55 seconds later.

scored a rebuttal goal, but the Owls’ midfielder had a counter-attack of her own to make the score 10-3 just 55 seconds later. Midfielder Sarah Murrell beat Grollman off of the free position opportunity to try and spark a comeback for the Monarchs. But Wright notched her second goal of the afternoon late in the third quarter as Temple continued to hold off ODU.

beat Grollman off of the free position opportunity to try and spark a comeback for the Monarchs. But Wright notched her second goal of the afternoon late in the third quarter as Temple continued to hold off ODU. Mayo scored her second goal of the game to send the Monarchs into the final quarter down 11-5.

Wright achieved her hat trick a minute into the fourth quarter off a free position opportunity to try to seal the deal early for the Owls. Murrell responded to get the Monarchs back on the board to make it a six-goal game.

ODU’s comeback attempt was stalled as Gowman found the back of the net for the second time on the afternoon to make it a 13-6 game. Murrell continued her efforts and got her hat trick to try to get the momentum going for the Monarchs.

Midfielder Annalynn Pompetti pulled the game to within five for the Monarchs with five minutes remaining in the game. Murrell continued her strong afternoon as she found the back of the net for the fourth time, but ODU wasn’t able to find the back of the net again.

THE NUMBERS

The Owls’ offense executed a well-rounded attack with eight different scorers.

Temple showed out, racking up 30 shots with 24 of them reaching the Monarchs’ net minders.

Grollman finished the day with 10 saves, her first outing with double-digit saves since the Owls’ matchup against Rutgers on March 20.

Bowen managed to save nine shots, but gave up 12 goals in the process, while Shaddock recorded just two saves in her 12 minutes.

Temple won the ground game as it picked up eight compared to ODU’s seven.

This is the first game the Owls haven’t allowed double-digit goals since competing against Cincinnati on April 13, 2024.

WORDS FROM COACH

“[The offense] is something that we really have been working towards for a month,” said head coach Bonnie Rosen. “Our motto all week has been to finish strong and start ahead, meaning finish the season strong and everything we do right now sets the tone for being ahead of where we want to be next year.”

ON TAP

Temple will return to action to take on Big 5 rival Drexel (11-3, 6-0 Coastal Athletic Association) on April 23, at 3 p.m.