Temple bookstores to temporarily close, switch ownership to Follett Higher Education

Temple will end its partnership with Barnes and Nobles on June 7, and Follett will take over operations starting June 24.

Temple bookstores will transition from Barnes & Noble to Follett Higher Education this summer, Provost Gregory Mandel wrote in a message to Temple students Tuesday.

The Follett bookstores will fully open on June 24, after a closing between June 8-23. All online service will cease on June 2, and both the Main Campus and Health Sciences bookstores will physically close on June 7.

“While there will be temporary inconveniences, we believe this will ultimately allow us to bring a higher-quality service to our students, faculty and staff that is better in line with our world-class institution,” Mandel wrote.

The Main Campus bookstore will occupy the same space in the Howard Gittis Student Center on the basement level until Fall 2025. Once the Paley Hall renovation is complete, the bookstore will relocate there. The Health Sciences Center bookstore will continue to operate in the same facility once it also reopens on June 24.

The new bookstore will have about 30,000 feet of space over two stories on the west side of the building, said Martin Droz, associate vice president for planning, design and construction, in a previous comment to The Temple News.

Follett is partnered with more than 1,000 universities and has the ability to offer more materials, merchandise and experiences for Temple students and staff, the university wrote.

On June 24, students and staff will be able to visit a streamlined Temple’s bookstore website through Follett for all online bookstore purchases. Currently, the Barnes and Noble bookstore websites are separate for textbook and spirit shop apparel.

Temple’s partnership with Barnes and Noble will come to an end after 37 years of service, with their first contract established in 1987. The current contract wasn’t set to expire until 2033.