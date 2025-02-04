Temple continues to navigate AI usage

As a philosophy professor, Brian Hutler is no stranger to complex questions. But lately, the most pressing questions in his classroom aren’t about metaphysics or religion — they’re about artificial intelligence.

“We can’t ignore the ways AI is changing how knowledge gets created,” said Hutler, an assistant professor of philosophy. “Some of our teaching strategies should evolve to help students better understand these changes.”

Universities across the country have responded to AI’s rapid progression with policies that offer guidance on using the technology in academia. At Temple, this shift is prompting professors like Hutler to rethink how and what they teach to help students navigate AI’s growing role across various disciplines.

Temple’s administration introduced its first AI policy in August 2023 to guard against its misuse without restricting the possible benefits of the innovation. The policy gives professors the flexibility to determine how they limit or integrate AI in their courses.

Stephanie Fiore, senior director of Temple’s Center for the Advancement of Teaching, played a key role in shaping this policy. She sees it as a necessary response to a rapidly changing technological landscape.

“Whenever you rely too heavily on any tool, you’re letting it co-opt your thinking process too much,” Fiore said. “But at the same time, if we’re using the tool to make those mundane tasks happen faster so we can get to the more interesting problems, then that’s amazing.”

While some faculty members have embraced AI to enhance teaching and research, there is still considerable concern surrounding academic honesty and the potential for AI-generated work to undermine critical thinking. Fiore and her team have worked to help faculty adapt to this new reality through workshops and resources that incorporate AI into classrooms.

Temple is not alone in this effort. Fiore shared insights from a national study the university is participating in that explores AI’s role in education across 20 institutions. As part of the study, students in certain classes were given assignments that incorporated AI.

Some participating students found the use of AI helpful, others preferred to rely on their own ideas and a few expressed frustration with the tool, Fiore said.

As part of Temple’s efforts to engage students with this new technology, the university is hosting an interactive AI fair at Charles Library on Feb. 25 and 26. Organized by Hutler and other faculty, the event will feature exhibits on AI tools like robots and large language models and a guest speaker from OpenAI, an American AI development and research organization, to discuss ethics.

“This [AI fair] is really geared towards undergrads, and we’re hoping to make it fun and interactive,” said Hutler.

The fair is also designed to give students hands-on experience and promote discussions about AI’s impact on various industries, Hutler said.

Experts like Xueming Luo emphasize that AI must be used responsibly to reach its full potential in education. As a professor in the Fox School of Business, Luo believes AI should be embraced as a tool to enhance learning, rather than a means to bypass the educational process.

“I think the more promising or practical route is to embrace this new technology in the right way,” said Luo, a marketing professor. “Of course, ethics are very important, so make sure the AI is used to help students in their education rather than in a bad way.”

Luo also stressed AI’s potential in the workforce, where it’s already reshaping management practices, streamlining operations and driving creativity in fields like marketing and data analytics. AI has also been used to screen resumes during a company’s hiring process.

As students prepare to enter a job market increasingly shaped by AI upon graduation, universities must equip them with the skills to work alongside these technologies rather than fear them, Luo said.

Temple’s approach to AI is still evolving, and the university’s faculty and administration continue to adapt as new challenges arise. With ongoing collaboration between institutions and educators, the goal is to harness AI’s potential while mitigating its risks.

“These things take time,” Fiore said. “Give it five years, and we all may understand it better and know how to work with it. Right now, we’re still figuring it out.”