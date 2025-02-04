Temple, create an action plan for international students

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump began his second term in the White House. During his first few days back in power, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border and issued several executive orders aiming to crack down on immigration.

Across the nation, some international college students are fearful of what a second Trump administration may bring and how it will impact them. Many students are questioning whether their ability to travel home will be affected, how immigration policies may change or if mass deportations could be carried out on their college campuses.

Temple President John Fry released a statement on Jan. 29 addressing concerns regarding the recent executive orders. Although the email included important and necessary information and addressed student concern, it didn’t provide students with resources or an action plan in the event of a potential raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Temple has more than 1,900 international students from 123 countries who deserve to feel secure and able to rely on greater resources while obtaining higher education. The Editorial Board urges Temple leaders and members of the International Student and Scholar Services office to offer guidance and resources on handling potential situations with border control or ICE.

Temple should promote initiatives like red cards, which provide information on the legal rights guaranteed to all people in the United States, and a multilingual guide on how to handle and speak with ICE officials in the event of a raid.

ISSS should offer students guidance on what to do if interacting with ICE and provide more resources on immigration documentation. The Editorial Board acknowledges the confusing and unprecedented times that Temple is facing, but the university has an obligation to keep its students well-informed and make them feel safe and secure on campus, even in uncertain and divisive times.

Drastic changes in federal policy without direct response concerning Temple’s campus can foster ignorance and bigotry. Two students were arrested for impersonating ICE officials and police officers on Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Feb. 2, The Temple News reported. This incident reflects the vulnerability of international students and emphasizes the need for protections.

On Jan. 29, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to deport non-citizen participants involved in pro-Palestine protests.

During his second campaign for president, Trump threatened to establish a national travel ban – a policy from his first term – “even bigger than before.” The previous ban targeted travel and refugee resettlement for some Middle Eastern countries. If this ban is reenacted, students will have a harder time traveling to and from their home country.

As a public university that welcomes students from across the globe, it’s Temple’s responsibility to provide the necessary information to protect concerned students.

Although there’s a possible limit on Temple’s outreach as a government-funded university, there are still ways to communicate with students and support them through tumultuous times. As the country faces unprecedented challenges and more executive orders are signed, Temple leaders should work to support their community to the fullest extent possible.