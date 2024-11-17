Temple defeats Charlotte, end season on outside looking in of postseason berth

Temple looked as if it was going to surge to a win in its final regular season game against Charlotte on Sunday. The Owls had taken two sets and went into the fourth set on the verge of a victory that could catapult them into the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

However, the 49ers stayed within reach of the Owls, running out to a five-point lead to begin the fourth set to put Temple on the ropes. Temple never backed down the rest of the way and battled back. The Owls managed to tie the set at 16 and both teams played hot potato the rest of the way through.

The 49ers managed to take the lead and for a second it looked as if the match was going to extend to a fifth set. However, Charlotte middle blocker Millai Madison, hit the net on the way down after going for a kill, sealing the 49ers’ fate and giving Temple the win.

Temple (14-16, 6-10 AAC) defeated Charlotte (5-23, 2-13 AAC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Owls finished the season tied for eighth in the conference but will be on the outside looking into the conference tournament after tiebreakers.

Charlotte jumped out to an early 6-3 lead sparked by a four-point run. Temple clawed its way back into the set fueled by a 5-1 run that included two aces to even the set at 14 each. Both teams exchanged runs that left the set tied at 17 to set up a close finish, a common theme in the matchup.

The 49ers went on a 5-1 run to take a three-point lead, hoping to take control of the set. The Owls immediately responded with an offensive surge of their own 5-1 run to take the lead 24-23 and needed one more point to take the set. With its back against the wall, Charlotte scored two consecutive points to flip the script and get the set point instead. Temple was unphased by it and managed to fight back and score three straight points to win the set 27-25.

Charlotte started hot again in the second set, going on a six-point run to set the tone with a 9-3 lead. The 49ers tacked on to their lead with a 3-0 run to extend it to eight points. Temple middle blocker Chelci Banks went down with an injury in the middle of the set and head coach Linda Hampton-Keith was forced to go to her bench for a replacement.

Charlotte’s domination continued following the injury break and the Owls were unable to go on a run, never scoring more than two points in a row. The 49ers cruised to an easy victory in the second set, winning 25-17 and tying the match at one set each.

The third set was evenly matched between both teams as neither could be separated through the first ten points. Temple pressured the 49ers into using a timeout after a 3-0 run but it did not deter them. Charlotte came out of the timeout on fire and stormed out on a 5-1 run to take back the lead at 16-14.

Temple marched back with a 7-2 run to take a three-point lead and caused Charlotte to use its second timeout. Out of the timeout, the 49ers were unable to make a comeback. The Owls recorded four kills and with the aid of a Charlotte error, took a 2-1 lead in the match by winning the set 25-21.

Charlotte began the fourth set on a mission, scoring five straight points to take the lead. Temple looked like it had clawed back into the set, but a 3-0 run by the 49ers allowed them to keep their five-point lead going into the media timeout.

The Owls completely flipped the momentum of the set right out of the break. Temple went on a 7-1 run to lead 17-16. A back-and-forth ensued right after as neither squad could take control the 49ers got set point first when Temple outside hitter Sydney Jones committed a service error.

Temple outside hitter Taylor Davenport was determined to end her final season with a win and recorded a kill to tie the set again. Setter Lexi Yoza followed with a kill of her own and on the next point Charlotte committed an attack error that allowed Temple to win the set 26-24.

Temple managed to pick up the win despite finishing the match with a worse hitting percentage, more errors, and fewer blocks than the 49ers. Davenport starred for the Owls as she led the team with 29 kills. Yoza was also crucial for the win as she grabbed 50 assists and 21 digs.

Temple finished the season tied for eighth place in the AAC but due to the conference tiebreaker, the Owls will not participate in the tournament.