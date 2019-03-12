Temple department wins awards at Philadelphia Flower Show

The annual Philadelphia Flower Show, organized by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, ended Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Thousands of visitors flooded the center throughout the week, which held various floral exhibits. Temple University’s Department of Landscape Architecture and Horticulture put together the gallery “Hip Haven: Hangin’ Loose at a Home Refuge” in honor of the show’s “Flower Power” theme.

Michelle Armour, a junior landscape architecture major who helped curate the exhibit, was thrilled at the event’s high turnout.

“You don’t realize how many people are walking through,” she said. “In three hours, we’re seeing 1,500 people.”

Neoshie Giles, a 2016 tourism and hospitality management alumna, attended the show with her mother, Wanda Giles, and their hairstylist, Debbie Williams. Having attended the show in the past, Neoshie Giles said this year’s show was her favorite one yet.

“I came out to see flowers, and this was really nice,” she added.