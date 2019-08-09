Temple doctor died in private plane crash in Montgomery County

No distress calls made prior to the crash that claimed the lives Jasvir Khurana and his wife and daughter, the Federal Aviation Association reported.

Jasvir Khurana, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, died in a plane crash outside Philadelphia on Thursday.

His wife Divya, who taught neurology at Drexel University, and his daughter Kiran, a student at Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, also died in the plane crash, according to a series of press releases from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

The single-propeller plane, privately owned by Khurana, crashed in the backyard of a home in Upper Moreland Township at 6:20 a.m. after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia airport, a release said. No homes were damaged, and no one on the ground was injured in the accident.

The Federal Aviation Association has reviewed audio recordings from the plane and determined that no distress calls were made before the crash.

Khurana studied bone disease at Temple for 17 years and formerly served as the president of the Pennsylvania Association of Pathologists, according to a letter sent to the Temple Health community from Larry Kaiser, president of TUHS.

Khurana served as an editorial board member of several publications and was also a founding member of the International Society of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, the letter read.

