Temple embracing unique two-goalkeeper system

Temple Men’s Soccer has no set starting goalkeeper, but the owls have thrived under the unique situation.

Andrew Kempe and Flannan Riley lived similar paths that led them to Temple. Last season, they both transferred to the Temple Sports Complex as graduate students. Kempe played at Dickinson College and Rhode Island while Riley played for St. Francis Brooklyn and Presbyterian.

Temple head coach Bryan Green arrived at Temple around the same time as the keepers after being hired on Dec. 22, 2022. The three entered their first year on North Broad Street together hoping to bring a winning culture that had been missing in recent seasons. For that to happen, Green went with a peculiar approach with his pair of transfer goalies.

Green decided to have a rotating door in goal during his first two seasons at the helm. Riley started the first five matches and Kempe started the next four games last year. The pair has also played hot potato in eight matches this season, with each taking turns in net. Riley was between the posts during Temple’s season opener against Army on Aug. 22, while Kempe started the next match against Villanova on Aug. 25.

“Rotation is the plan, but it’s just like field players,” Green said. “If somebody all of a sudden comes into great form, then we may make a change. If somebody goes into bad form, we may make a change.”

While that kind of competition for playing time could create tension between competing players, it has barely affected the Owls’ keepers.

“We have a very good relationship,” Riley said. “We respect the heck out of each other and we push each other to be better.”

Green’s approach has only made the Owls better in goal. Temple was winless after eight games and conceded 36 goals last season, but have flipped the script in 2024. The Owls picked up two wins and the defense has only allowed 12 goals in eight games.

Kempe and Riley have been a major factor in the improved defense. They are both in the midst of their best collegiate seasons and Riley is just two saves away from matching his save tally from last season.

“It’s definitely great to have two good goalkeepers because it pushes you every day in practice,” Kempe said. “It just makes you work harder and stay motivated every day.”

Green’s strategy is uncommon because a team typically has a guaranteed starter who plays every match in the net. The tactic creates chemistry between the goalie and defense as the season progresses and the defense adapts to the keeper.

The constant changes also makes it hard on opposing offenses, who have to adjust to each keeper. Kempe uses his 6-foot 6-inch frame to his advantage while Riley plays the game differently being six inches shorter.

“Me and Flannan both have a good relationship with everybody,” Kempe said. “They all have confidence in us and that’s really the most important thing.”

Kempe and Riley’s relationship is not limited to the pitch. Despite competing with each other on the field, they are close friends off of it. The pair bonded as transfers playing the same position while helping each other grow on the field, which has led to success during games.

Temple has won two games this season including its first road win of the season, a 1-0 thriller against Akron on Sept. 14 where Riley recorded a season-high nine saves. The Owls entered the year hoping to carry the momentum they gained to end last season, regardless of who is in goal.

“It was definitely a massive boost for us and it showed us that we can beat teams that are supposedly a bigger program or have done better in the past few years,” Kempe said. “We all know that we have the ability. We just have to learn how to put it together for 90 minutes.”

At the end of the day, both Kempe and Riley want to be playing. While both desire to be out on the field, they are more focused on what is best for the team — winning.

“It’s like any spot on the team,” Riley said. “The center-back can change, a striker can change, a winger can change, and you just kind of play with the guys around you at the end of the day. If you question it, it’s gonna be a detriment to the team.”