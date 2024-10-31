Temple ends season with 10th straight loss

After a heartbreaking loss against UAB on Oct. 27, Temple’s own postseason hopes were gone but they hoped to play spoiler when they visited Charlotte Wednesday. The 49ers needed a win to clinch an appearance in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Temple kept the game tight for most of the night, mostly due to goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe’s seven-save outing. Like it has all season, Bynoe’s efforts weren’t enough. She had one lapse all game — a 28th-minute goal scored by Charlotte forward Evie Craven.

The Owls were unable to climb out of the hole Craven made, handing the 49ers an AAC tournament berth while Temple dropped its 30th consecutive conference game.

Temple (2-17, 0-10 AAC) fell to Charlotte (4-7-7, 3-2-5 AAC) 1-0 at the Transamerica Field Wednesday night. The Owls underwhelmed yet again in head coach Chris Shaw’s first season despite appearing to be on the right track after beating Navy on Sept. 15. Instead, the Owls spiraled and dropped their final 10 games while being outscored 31-3.

The Owls have struggled to create anything on offense all season and were desperate to end the pattern against the 49ers. Temple midfielder Carly Steinberg attacked Charlotte’s defense just 35 seconds into the game, forcing Charlotte goalkeeper Emma Wakeman to make a save.

Temple continued to attack a defenseless Charlotte team, constantly getting into the 49ers’ third. Steinberg and forward Sumaya Togba both ripped shots Wakeman’s way before Charlotte was able to get a shot of its own to find the target.

Hoping to fuel her team, Charlotte head coach Brandi Fontaine decided to make subs in the 24th minute which had immediate dividends. She called on Craven, who caught the Owls’ defense napping, to get her shot past Bynoe to take the lead in the 28th minute. The goal was the first of Craven’s career.

Charlotte had a prime opportunity to double its lead in the 34th minute after a free kick was awarded to defender Kandis Calvin within the Temple third of the field. The ensuing ball found Charlotte forward Macey Bader who had a one-on-one opportunity. Bynoe kept cool and swatted Bader’s shot away to keep the Owls within one going into halftime.

The 49ers went into the second half trying to add to their lead. Despite stepping up the attack, Temple never folded and kept up in its final game. The Owls’ defense was kept on their toes for the final 45 minutes and stood tall with Bynoe recording six saves in the second half alone.

Temple’s offense wasn’t able to have the same effect as the defense and was held in check by Charlotte. Temple squandered one last-ditch effort with 10 minutes to go when midfielder Yao Zhao sent a shot after a corner, but instead of the goal she whiffed and the ball went flying out of play. The Owls only mustered one shot on goal in the second half and it came with one second left to play in the game.

The Owls will return to North Philadelphia having not qualified for the AAC tournament for the sixth straight season. The loss officially ends Shaw’s first season at the helm, and the Owls will look to find something to build on next season.