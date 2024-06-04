Temple exploring possible merger with UArts

Temple could merge with the University of the Arts, which will officially close its doors on June 7, a university spokesperson told The Temple News Tuesday.

Temple is exploring the possibility of merging with the University of the Arts in an effort to save the 150-year old university, a Temple spokesperson told The Temple News Tuesday.

“This is a fluid situation,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to continuing conversations with UArts representatives to explore all options and possible solutions to preserve the arts and the rich legacy of this 150-year old institution.”

The University of the Arts announced on May 31 that it would be closing its doors on June 7 after the university had its accreditation withdrawn by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Temple Board of Trustees chair Mitch Morgan reached out to Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker to see what the university could do to help UArts, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday. Morgan hopes there is a path forward to save UArts that is a “win-win” for both parties.

Morgan also said he believes UArts’ curriculum fits well with Temple’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Boyer College of Music and Dance and the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts.

Temple released a web page encouraging UArts students to consider transferring to Temple the same day UArts had its accreditation withdrawn, which included resources students could use to learn more about the transfer process and vowed a “seamless transfer process.”

“Temple is doing all it can to support the arts and higher education in our city,” the spokesperson said. “Our top priority is working to ensure that all UArts students have a path to completing their studies.”