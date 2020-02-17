Temple falls in the Bowling Green Tri Meet

Temple gymnastics lost to their fifth and sixth opponents of the 2020 season.

Temple University gymnastics (5-6, 1-0 Eastern College Athletic Conference) fell to Bowling Green State University (5-5, 0-3 Mid-American Conference) and Illinois State University (4-6, 1-1 Midwest Independent Conference) on Saturday afternoon. Temple scored 193.550 total points in the Tri Meet as Bowling Green took first place, followed by Illinois State.



“It seems like we’re still not quite hitting our stride,” coach Josh Nilson said. “We’re still hitting three events pretty well and the fourth event’s not quite coming together yet.”



The Owls began the day on bars, scoring 47.675 points. Senior Daisy Todd tallied her best score of the 2020 season, with a 9.700. Senior captain Jazmyn Estrella notched Temple’s top score in the event, posting a 9.725.



Temple recorded their second-highest beam score of the season at 48.275. Estrella and freshman Madison Brooks tied for the top score of the team with a 9.700.



“I think our beam team is better than what they did,” Nilson said.



The Owls’ third event of the day was the floor routine where they achieved a 48.850, their second-best score of the season. Sophomore Ariana Castrence and junior Jordyn Oster both tallied scores of 9.825, as they tied Illinois State’s freshman Angelica Labat for third place in the event.



Castrence tied her third-best score of the season, while Oster posted a season-high and tied her career-best in the floor routine.



“[Oster] has been a rock for us, on floor and beam especially,” Nilson said. “And I’m just happy she finally got rewarded. I think she’s phenomenal on floor, and she’s earned it. She’s worked her tail off for it.”



Temple ended the afternoon on vault with a final score of 48.750. Senior Jaylene Everett notched a season-high 9.800 on the event. This score tied Castrence for the team’s third-best total of the season.



Estrella and junior Tori Edwards each attained season-high scores by posting 9.775 and 9.750 respectively. Castrence put up a score of 9.725 on the event.



Temple will participate in the Pink Meet on Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The Owls will take on Illinois State, West Chester University of Pennsylvania (6-4), Ursinus College (2-8), and Southern Connecticut State University (6-8). Temple has beaten both Ursinus and Southern Connecticut once this season.



“I think the team aspect of it is what we need to work on,” Nilson said. “I think the team needs to understand that we don’t have to do it by ourselves, that we have our teammates to do it with us.”

