Temple falls to Providence, scoring drought continues

Temple was shutout by Big East rival Providence as the Owls failed to score for the fourth straight game.

Temple Field Hockey (6-6, 1-3 Big East Conference) lost to Providence (6-5, 1-3 Big East Conference) 2-0 at Lennon Family Field on Friday evening. The loss marks the Owls’ fourth shutout loss in a row.

Despite outshooting the Friars, the Owls were unable to put the ball in the back of the net, an issue that has plagued them all year. Temple is near the bottom of the conference standings, sitting at 1-3 in conference play, casting doubt on their conference title aspirations.



KEY MOMENTS:

Two minutes into the game, Providence forward Celia Preveza slipped a shot passed the left hand side of Temple goalkeeper Molly Frey to open the scoring.

Shortly after, Temple forward Tess Muller won a penalty corner, leading to the first two shots of the game for the Owls, but they failed to convert on the chances.

Early in the second quarter, Providence midfielder Bo Martina was shown a green card, giving the Owls a one-player advantage but they were unable to get a shot off during the opportunity.

With less than a minute to play in the first half, Providence forward Ally DeCoste scored a goal, making the game 2-0 going into the half.

Temple midfielder Devin Kinzel was shown a green card in the third quarter but Providence was unable to add to their lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Owls won four consecutive penalty corners and shot the ball four times in the span of just under four minutes, yet were still unable to score.

THE NUMBERS:



The Owls outshot the Friers 10-9, also winning more penalty corners with an advantage of 9-5.

Frey had five saves on the night, the third most she’s had in a game this season.

Only Frey and defender Alizé Maes played a full 60 minutes for the Owls, while seven of the Friars’ 11 starters played the entire game.

ON TAP

Temple will have an opportunity to reclaim lost momentum before the Big East tournament when they head to Cooper Field in Washington D.C. to take on the last place Georgetown Hoyas (1-11, 0-4 Big East Conference) on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.