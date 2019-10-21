Temple field hockey drops third consecutive match

The Owls only recorded five shots in a 1-0 loss to Towson University.

Temple University field hockey (5-8, 1-4 Big East Conference) struggled on offense and lost 1-0 to Towson University (3-12, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association), in Towson, Maryland on Sunday.



The Owls have dropped three consecutive games on the road and their chances of making the Big East tournament are dwindling. With only two Big East matches left to play, the Owls are sixth in the conference, and only four teams make the tournament.



The Owls could not capitalize around the cage, taking five shots on Sunday. No Temple player had more than one shot attempt.



They have been shut out in six games this season, four of those happening on the road.



The offense is an issue and the Owls need to find solutions in order to score more goals, coach Susan Ciufo said.



“Today’s inability to get on the board is a recurring problem that I need to figure out for them,” Ciufo said.



Unlike the Owls, the Tigers found a way to score. In the beginning of the second quarter, junior attacker/midfielder Beira Ho scored on a corner that was assisted by sophomore defender Gretchen Alderfer to give the Tigers the 1-0 victory. Ho led the Tigers with two shots on goal.



Despite this loss, the approach for the rest of the season does not change, Ciufo said.



“We are going to get back to work this week to make the most out of the four games left,” Ciufo said. “We are going to approach everyday the same way.”



The Owls played well for certain periods of time, but they need to finish games, senior midfielder/forward Kathryn Edgar said.



“Losing is not easy, but today helped us realize that we have to play the entire 60 minutes,” Edgar said. “We can’t expect to win games in the last few minutes, we have to be present from the word go and seize every opportunity like it’s our last.”



The team needs to be more assertive in competition, junior midfielder/back Dani Bazte said. Batze had one of the team’s five shots on goal.



“The biggest takeaway today is taking advantage of the opportunities we are given,” Batze said. “We need to play with an aggressive mindset all four quarters.”



Next, the Owls will take on Big East rival Villanova (6-8, 1-4 Big East) on Friday at 7 p.m, at Howarth Field.

