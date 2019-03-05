Temple field hockey hires former Olympian as assistant coach

Temple University has hired Michelle Vittese as an assistant field hockey coach, the team announced Monday.



Vittese will join assistant coach Ross Gilham-Jones under first-year coach Susan Ciufo, who was hired in January.



Vittese played in 211 games for the United States National Field Hockey Team in eight years. She also appeared in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.



“We are very excited to add Michelle to our staff,” Ciufo said in a press release on Monday. “Michelle’s playing experience, paired with her determination to excel at the highest level internationally, set her apart in the interview process.”



Vittese has spent the past several years coaching while competing internationally. From 2012-18, Vittese coached athletes aged 6-18 for New Jersey-based club Spirit of USA.



She played collegiately at the University of Virginia, where she earned three All-American selections from 2008-12 and played alongside her sister Carissa Vittese.



By coming to Temple, Michelle Vittese continues her family’s connection to the program. Carissa Vittese worked as a graduate assistant and director of operations for the Owls from 2015-17.



“I am truly grateful for my playing career, for the experience I have gained by competing at a high level and for my club coaching experience,” Michelle Vittese said in a release. “I am appreciative to be granted an opportunity to further my coaching career and learn from such incredible people.”

