Temple field hockey secures first win in 11 months

The last shutout win was in 2017, 23 months ago.

Temple field hockey recorded a win for the first time since Sept. 23, 2018 in the team’s first game under coach Susan Ciufo.

In 2018, the team went 2-16 overall and lost every Big East Conference matchup.

The Owls scored three second-half goals to defeat Merrimack College, 3-0, at Howarth Field on Friday.

“I think when we came out in the second half we were just relentless in the circle,” Ciufo said after the game. “We were trying to get on the board and for them to come out and actually be able to produce it was phenomenal.”

Two of the Owls’ goals were scored off penalty corners. The Owls drew 11 corners, including four each in the third and fourth quarters. The Warriors drew only three, all in the first quarter.

Junior midfielder Dani Batze collected a rebound from redshirt-sophomore midfielder Natalie Burns for the first goal of the game in the second minute of the second half.

“I think attack was pretty strong for us,” Batze said. “I felt like we were taking a lot of shots.”

Temple took 28 shots with 17 finding the cage. Eleven of those shots came during the third quarter.

Junior goalkeeper Cristina Carotenuto made four saves to record the Owls’ first shutout since Sept. 9, 2017.

Ciufo substituted frequently throughout the game. Eleven non-starting players saw game action. Five freshmen — forward Caitlyn Amsden, midfielder Sydney Borneman, back McKenna Burkhardt, forward Sydney Beck, and midfielder Megan Phillips — all saw their first collegiate playing time.

The Owls’ next game is on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Big 5 rival La Salle at Howarth Field.