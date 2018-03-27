Temple finishes 20th at South Carolina golf tournament

The golf team continued its slow start to the spring season by finishing 20th out of 21 teams at the Furman Intercollegiate from Friday to Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Temple finished with a three-day total of 924, which ranked 77 shots behind first-place University of North Florida. The Ospreys shot 17-under par, 18 strokes better than the next closest competitor.

Coach Brian Quinn made a few changes to the usual starting rotation following the Owls’ 14th-place finish at the Cleveland Palmetto Intercollegiate on March 5 and 6.

Redshirt sophomore Erik Reisner, who didn’t play at the Cleveland Palmetto Intercollegiate made his first start of the spring. He carded rounds of 80, 75 and 83 to tied for 110th out of the 119 players who completed all three rounds.

Temple tied with Wichita State with four eagles to lead all teams at the 7,031-yard Furman University course. The Owls’ par-5 scoring, which normally is their strong suit, was only good enough for 14th place.

Freshman Dawson Anders, who made his second straight start of the spring, recorded rounds of 72, 80 and 77 to tie for 70th. Anders’ finish was the best on the team.

Temple’s largest struggle was in par-3 scoring. The Owls had a 3.57 scoring average and finished 34-over par in the tournament to rank worst in the field. Reisner and junior Trey Wren were the only Owls to card birdies on any of the four par-3 holes in the tournament.

Redshirt junior John Barone tied for 91st and sophomore Liam McGrath tied for 101st.

The Owls will be back in action next weekend in Juniper, Florida, for the Cornell Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday.