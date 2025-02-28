Temple Football announces 2025 schedule

The Owls have the toughest strength of schedule in the conference as eight of its opponents were bowl eligible last season.

Temple Football announced its 2025 schedule in a press release and social media post Friday afternoon.

The Owls will kick off their first season under head coach K.C. Keeler on Aug. 30 when they travel to UMass.

Temple will have back-to-back games at Lincoln Financial Field when it faces Howard and Oklahoma on Sept. 6 and 13, respectively. The Owls will travel to Georgia Tech on Sept. 20 to close out their non conference slate.

The Owls fell to Oklahoma 51-3 in their 2024 season opener but have not faced Howard since 1991. The road team in all four of Temple’s non conference games will be playing in their opponent’s stadiums for the first time ever.

Temple will have a bye week following its non conference schedule before back-to-back home games against UTSA on Oct. 4 and Navy on Oct. 11 to open conference play. The Owls will play four more games before getting another bye week. They will travel to play Charlotte on Oct. 18, Tulsa on Oct. 25 and Army on Nov. 8. East Carolina will make a trip to Philadelphia on Nov. 1.

Following the week off, the Owls will be at home to face Tulane on Nov. 22 and they will close out their season at North Texas on either Nov. 28 or 29.

The American Athletic Conference Championship will take place on either Dec. 5 or 6, should Temple qualify.

