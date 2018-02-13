Temple football hires assistant, releases 2018 schedule

After former defensive coordinator Taver Johnson departed Temple to become the cornerbacks coach at Ohio State University, Temple announced it hired a new safeties coach on Tuesday.

Nathan Burton, who spent last season as the defensive quality control coach at North Carolina State University, will join the Owls. Burton and coach Geoff Collins met while Collins worked as a graduate assistant with Georgia Tech in 1999. Burton was a walk-on defensive back at the time.

Temple also announced its 2018 schedule on Tuesday. The Owls will open the season with four of their first six games at Lincoln Financial Field. Times for all 12 games have yet to be determined.

Temple will begin the season with a matchup against Villanova on Sept. 1. The Owls’ other nonconference games are at home against the University at Buffalo on Sept. 8, a road matchup against the University of Maryland on Sept. 15 and a road game against Boston College on Sept. 29.

The Owls will open American Athletic Conference play on either Sept. 20 or Sept. 22 against Tulsa, which they beat to earn bowl eligibility in their regular-season finale. Temple finished with a 7-6 record and Gasparilla Bowl win in Collins’ first season.

The Owls’ other three conference home games are on Oct. 6 against East Carolina, Oct. 20 against Cincinnati and Nov. 17 against South Florida.

Nine of Temple’s opponents — Villanova, Tulsa, East Carolina, Navy, Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston, South Florida and Connecticut —faced the Owls in 2017. Temple had a 5-4 record against those teams including losses in The American to Central Florida, South Florida, Connecticut and Houston.