Temple football won’t have lead rusher from 2017 season

Running back David Hood — the leading rusher for the 2017 season — will not return to the team for the 2018 season, Coach Geoff Collins said on Monday.

A doctor recommended Hood not play football because of injuries he sustained during his career, Collins said.

“He was a guy that was in the conversation of the single digits moving forward, so we hate it for him,” Collins said. “Our heart goes out to him because we think so highly of him. We respect him so much, but it’s best for him, his family and his future that he just goes ahead and takes the next step in his life.”

In April, OwlScoop.com reported that Hood was considering not returning for his final year of NCAA eligibility because of concerns about concussions. He played all 13 football games in 2017 and led Temple with 638 yards rushing. Hood and senior running back Ryquell Armstead tied for a team-high of five rushing touchdowns.

Hood also had 172 yards receiving and one receiving touchdown last season as a redshirt junior. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry in 35 games from 2014-17.

Hood did not play in April’s Cherry and White Game, which serves as the team’s final practice during spring camp. He earned a degree in media studies and production in December. Hood intends to pursue a career in music, Collins said. He released a 17-track mixtape last August.