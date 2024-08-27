Temple, give greater clarity on tuition increases

On July 9, Temple’s Board of Trustees announced an average 4.2% tuition increase for both in-state and out-of-state students as part of the university’s 2024-25 operating budget. The announcement came less than two months before the start of the fall semester, leaving students little time to prepare financially.

Despite receiving significant amounts of financial aid when she first enrolled, Faith Franklin’s aid did not increase with the tuition raise, leaving her feeling frustrated and trapped in her education.

“I was always going to come to Temple this year, like that wasn’t an option,” said Franklin, a senior criminal justice major. “But it definitely doesn’t make me love Temple any more, it does make me question the type of place that I’m going to, that can just spring higher prices on without really any warning.”

A sudden increase in tuition and poor communication have left some students uncertain about their pursuit of higher education. Temple should use emails and provide educational opportunities to improve timely communication with students regarding tuition and the rationale behind budget changes.

Temple announced the tuition increase through Temple Now, the university’s official online news source. Students need to sign up for the Temple Now newsletter if they want to receive email notifications about university updates.

Because students were not contacted by the school directly, they may be unaware of important financial decisions. Temple should send out mass, direct emails or disclose significant budget changes directly to students to ensure everyone is well-informed and alleviate concerns regarding Temple’s expenses.

AVA FITZGERALD / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple releases a projected budget plan annually in compliance with the Right to Know law, which ensures public access to records of commonwealth agencies. The document outlines specific budget decisions, expenditure adjustments and the rationale behind these changes.

Despite being public information, many students are unaware of this document due to limited communication of its existence. The 19-page document contains intricate details and terminology that students may have difficulty understanding. Temple should ensure that the student population is informed about the existence of the budget plan and provide opportunities to educate those interested in the document.

Andrew Malick was unaware of the document’s existence but is interested in possibilities for education and communication regarding tuition increase.

“I think it’s good if it’s there, you know, and that people can come and see, at least an attempt to be transparent with where money is going,” said Malick, a sophomore music education major. “Because if tuition is going to keep going up, I think we’re entitled to know why, you know, just to make sure it’s not going towards stuff that may not be at the greater interest of the university.”

Aside from emails, Temple should offer informational opportunities, like open houses or information sessions, to educate those interested in the proposed budget plan document.

Ken Kaiser, the senior vice president and chief operating officer, agrees the budget proposal document deserves a greater explanation and is open to hosting informative sessions to educate students on the budget.

“I would be open, and typically we work with student government, having five smaller sessions throughout the spring saying, ‘Let’s educate you on the budget,’” Kaiser said.

Currently, the tuition increase announcement left little time for students to make significant financial decisions, resulting in students potentially taking out larger loans and extending their debt.

Temple’s budget plan is developed to work in the best interests of all of the university, Kaiser said.

“Any idea to avoid a tuition increase and raise revenue or cut expenses in other ways we’ve thought of,” Kaiser said. “Some years, enrollment’s up, but the last eight or nine, enrollment [has] gone down. Sadly, we’re good at cutting the budget and keeping the increase as low as possible.”

Temple has struggled with student retention rates and enrollment declines, with enrollment declining by 16.5% since 2017.

If tuition raises are unavoidable, Temple should communicate these increases with transparency through emails, newsletters and educational in-person forums including the timeline and reasoning for financial changes.

“When you’re trying to appeal to college students who are attending your university, out of their own free will, because they want to be here, want to live here, want to study here, it makes sense to alter the way you communicate with us,” Franklin said. “Having emails that are actually informative and makes sense to the typical person.”

As education costs continue to rise across the country, it can feel like higher education is no longer a public good or a right — it’s becoming privatized. With no definitive end in sight to the privatization of education, communication is our most vital tool.