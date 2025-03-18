Temple going back to drawing board after another tough season

Temple Men’s Basketball entered the season with high hopes but it missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year.

After yet another mediocre regular season, Temple entered the American Athletic Conference needing to find the same spark it found last year to steal a bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls were the No. 7 seed and matched up against 10-seed Tulsa, who they had just beaten in their second to last game of the regular season.

For the first 20 minutes of the game, it looked like the Owls were going to easily accomplish the first obstacle toward replicating last year’s run.

The Owls jumped out to a 14-point first-half lead but collapsed in the second half. They went ice-cold on offense which bled to the defensive end of the court and the Golden Hurricane escaped with a 75-71 win. Temple’s inconsistencies in the final 20 minutes were a microcosm of its season-long struggles and the program that was once a regular in March has now gone six years without postseason basketball.

“Disappointed, obviously, that the season comes to an end, especially the way it did,” said head coach Adam Fisher. “Great credit to Tulsa. They made more plays than we did and dominated the second half. But I’m really proud of our team, we had injuries throughout this season, guys had to step up.”

SEASON OVERVIEW

Fisher spent last offseason curating a roster of players who were expected to make a big impact, like guards Jamal Mashburn Jr., Lynn Greer III, Jameel Brown and forward Elijah Gray. While it looked good on paper, things went haywire almost immediately.

Greer was suspended for the first nine games of the season and was later suspended indefinitely after playing just five games. Brown played in eight games before sitting out for the rest of the season for what was described as personal reasons. Gray missed the first three games of the season due to concussion protocol and suffered setbacks with his on-court demeanor when he returned.

Mashburn was as advertised when he stepped on the court and was the nation’s second-leading scorer at one point. However, the injury bug struck him too and he missed the final seven games of the season, including Temple’s season-ending AAC tournament loss to Tulsa.

“When we put the team together, we did it like a puzzle and we thought we had all the right pieces,” Fisher said. “But if there’s one thing this year taught me, you have to learn to adjust the puzzle. Guys got to step up and make plays and I tell these guys all the time, ‘Nobody feels bad for you, it’s part of the game.’ We got to see a lot of growth from a lot of guys, especially our younger guys.”

While Temple ultimately came up short, there were some positives. Guards Quante Berry and Zion Stanford both made huge improvements from last season and took the lead scorer responsibilities during points of the season. Berry immediately stepped in as the Owls’ primary ball handler in the absence of Greer and had a seven-point increase from last season.

However, Berry struggled toward the end of the season. He was noticeably less effective when he was on the court without Mashburn, averaging just seven points and he failed to score a single point on two separate occasions. He suffered a finger injury that kept him out of the lineup for four games. One of Berry’s missed games was in the conference tournament, but the reason is unknown and Fisher wasn’t aware he wasn’t available until that morning.

Stanford found his form and finished the season as Temple’s second-leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, which nearly doubled his average from last year. He became the go-to player when Mashburn went down, guiding the Owls to a three-game win streak to close out the regular season.

“Just staying focused and being ready when my number is called,” Stanford said. “In any competitive sport, one man can go down, that don’t mean the season over, or it’s the end of the world. Once that happens, just me keeping the next man up mentality and just staying focused and trusting my teammates, trusting in my coaches.”

The Owls will now have to prepare for the possibility of both Berry and Stanford testing the transfer portal in the coming days or weeks.

Veterans like forward Steve Settle III and guard Shane Dezonie also constantly helped the team. Settle was the most consistent forward on the roster and was a scoring threat from any spot on the floor. Dezonie could knock down shots as well but he was especially beneficial on the defensive end. When the Owls needed a role model, Settle and Dezonie were the ones leaned on.

The Owls ended the season with the third-best scoring offense in the AAC and could score from anywhere on the court, holding the second-best three-point percentage in the conference. They averaged 78.8 points per game which broke the program’s all-time best scoring average record of 78.5 set in the 1955-56 season.

Temple couldn’t replicate its success on the defensive end and ended the season with the worst scoring defense in the conference, allowing 77.7 points per game. The Owls struggled to communicate defensively which cost them multiple games against teams they were statistically better than.

Despite the Owls’ disappointing losses, they still had impressive wins — especially on their home court. Temple started the season with a perfect 10-0 record at home and only lost two games in total at The Liacouras Center. Their 62-61 win against Davidson on Dec. 18 marked the program’s 2,000th win and an 88-81 win against nationally-ranked Memphis on Jan. 16 was the first win against a ranked opponent since Jan. 22, 2023, when they defeated No. 1 Houston.

“It was just going to that game not worrying about [Memphis’ ranking],” said guard Aiden Tobiason. “So it was going in there like, okay, it don’t matter what seed they are in the country. Go in. Play your game, shoot your shots. You know what you got to do.”

Some of Temple’s troubles were rooted in its inexperience. The Owls utilized their underclassmen abundantly and even started three freshmen in their win against South Florida on Feb. 26. Temple will have a roster filled with sophomores and juniors who have a lot of playing time, if they decide to stay.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With the competitive nature of the transfer portal, it is uncertain who will stay in the program heading into next season. Key players like Mashburn, Settle, Dezonie and guard Matteo Picarelli will all graduate so Temple will need to head to the portal to fill those roles.

As of now, Temple has eight scholarship players on its roster heading into next season: Brown, Berry, Stanford, Tobiason, Gray, forward Dillon Battie, forward Babatunde Durodola and center Mohamed Keita. But that will almost certainly change as players hit the portal in the coming weeks.

The Owls will also welcome freshmen guards Cam Miles and Cam Wallace to the program as well. In order to replace the production of its graduating class, Fisher and his staff will have to be active in the portal.

“We’ve been working on the revenue share, on the NIL, we need to be competitive in our league in that number,” Fisher said. “Since I’ve been here NIL has not been as competitive as we want to be, but I think we’ve gone the right direction. And then we got to assess, right? The first thing you got to do is meet with your guys and figure out who’s coming back in this crazy age.”