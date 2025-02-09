Temple graduate in stable condition after being stabbed by current student

A recent Temple graduate was stabbed off-campus on Sunday morning on 15th Street near Master, with a current student now in custody.

A recent Temple graduate was found in critical condition after being stabbed off-campus early Sunday morning on 15th Street near Master, wrote Jodi Bailey Accavallo, vice president for student affairs, and Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, in an email to the community.

The suspect in the stabbing, a current Temple student, has been detained, Bailey and Accavallo wrote. Both individuals belong to the same Greek organization, though their chapter is not recognized by the university due to prior infractions. The victim is now in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Students involved will face appropriate disciplinary action in addition to any criminal charges, according to the email.

Temple encouraged students to utilize the university’s mental health resources at Tuttleman Counseling Services.

“While we do not yet know the circumstances leading up to this incident, we do know that the resulting violence is never the answer. This is a tragic situation with life-altering outcomes for all involved,” Accavallo and Griffin wrote.

This is a developing story. Return to this page for updates.