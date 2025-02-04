Temple gymnast providing much-needed burst of energy

Krystin Johnson wanted to be a gymnast since she started doing cartwheels at two years old. Her cousin was a gymnast but Johnson’s parents were advised to keep her out of the sport because it was too time-consuming and expensive.

Johnson started with ballet and cheerleading but her parents finally gave in and allowed her to do gymnastics by the time she was 10. However, it took her some time to make a name for herself.

Johnson spent her freshman season establishing herself at Talladega College, which had just started its program. She became the first gymnast at an HBCU in Alabama history, snatching a long list of records during her freshman year. Johnson won gold in the USA Gymnastics Nationals in the vault, becoming the first HBCU gymnast to do so.

“I always thought I was going to be going to a D-1 school, I knew I just didn’t want to be near home,” Johnson said. “I liked everything that I heard and I knew that I was going to be making history by being the first HBCU gymnast in the state of Alabama which I thought was cool and also being the first commit for that program.”

After Johnson’s first season, her career took a turn for the worse. Talladega College, where she became a four-time All-American in just one season, was forced to cut its program due to budget cuts. It didn’t take long before Johnson landed at Temple, where she has provided the team with newfound energy and increased media attention.

Temple head coach Hilary Steele noticed Johnson after hearing about the end of Talladega’s program and recruited her to Temple immediately. Steele became enamored with Johnson’s ability to adapt to new situations after what she went through in Alabama. After speaking with Johnson’s old coaches, Steele gave her the encouragement she needed to continue her gymnastics career.

“She kind of just hit the ground running,” Steele said. “She is a ‘go with the flow’ kind of girl which is always good for a competitor to be able to make that adjustment quickly.”

Johnson spent some time reminiscing on her time at Talladega after leaving but quickly began writing a new life chapter once she arrived on North Broad Street. Sudden changes can be difficult for some athletes to handle, but Johnson has tried to stay optimistic and take advantage of opportunities that arise, she said.

“It was not easy,” Johnson said. “At first, I was excited. Once I got here, everything started to settle in. I basically committed to a school within a span of two weeks which is insane so then, new coaches, new teammates, new classes, new environment, so all of that started to sink in and it was a lot at first.”

It was a seamless transition that allowed Johnson to form a bond with the rest of her teammates. Johnson brought a different energy to the roster — something her fellow gymnasts noticed immediately.

“Her energy in the gym is unmatched,” said gymnast Renee Schugman. “She’s always dancing, smiling, singing, and just bringing in the energy that I think fits in with Temples’ culture and also bringing the overall vibe up in the gym.”

Johnson used her energy on the mat to put more spotlight on the program than she thought was possible. During the Cherry and White Invitational on Dec. 14, 2024, she collaborated with Cristina Elliot, a member of Temple’s Diamond Gems dance team, on a floor routine.

Johnson brought out the routine again in Temple’s season opener against West Virginia on Jan. 4. Soon after, her dances to the songs “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Soak City” by 310babii and “TGIF” by GloRilla, made noise on the internet.

Johnson posted her floor routine on her social media accounts and it quickly went viral, landing on ESPN and ESPN Women’s Instagram pages. Johnson’s energy and positive approach to the sport has been exactly what the team was looking for, Schugman said.

“I did not expect that,” Johnson said about her viral social media post. “I thought it was going to get some likes, but it has been everywhere, ESPN, ESPN Women. But I’m just happy that everyone is enjoying it as much as I am. My parents are just really proud, and definitely my grandmother. I love seeing a smile on her face, she has been so proud.”

Temple noticed an increased interest in the program after Johnson’s post went viral. The team’s social media accounts have been getting more views and Johnson has been interviewed by a number of major media outlets.

For Johnson, the recognition isn’t something she expected after being thrust into a new situation after leaving Talladega a year ago. While the Owls sit at just a 4-7 record on the year, Johnson has helped lead the charge on the mat. Despite one chapter of Johnson’s college career being finished, she has used it to fuel her as her Temple career takes flight.

“I feel like God always has a plan for you and I think that was definitely mine. I left my mark and that chapter is now closed,” Johnson said. “Now that I’m at Temple, I’m ready to start writing some new chapters, and flipping the pages. It was cool, even though it was short-lived, but it was a nice experience and I’m very grateful.”