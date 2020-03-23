Temple Health seeks mask, gown donations during COVID-19 pandemic

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has left many hospitals strapped for protective gear for their workers.

23 March 2020 CORONAVIRUS
Temple University Hospital is seeking donations of masks and other protective gear for their workers amid the spread of COVID-19 | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University Health System issued a call for N95 masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer and other items today in light of nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment for health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If have any of the following and would like to donate them to Temple, please email covid19@tuhs.temple.edu to coordinate,” TUHS wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for your support.”

TUHS has begun a “targeted appeal” for donated equipment from existing suppliers and health care providers, wrote Jeremy Walter, a spokesperson for the health system, in an email to The Temple News. TUHS is also asking state and federal agencies and legislators to release protective gear from emergency stockpiles, Walter wrote.

“Maintaining sufficient quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) is vitally important and we are pursuing multiple channels to increase our supply of masks, gloves, testing swabs, and chemical reagents needed to conduct COVID-19 testing,” he wrote.

Across the nation, doctors and nurses are dealing with a dire shortage of masks, gowns and other protective materials necessary when treating patients with COVID-19, the New York Times reported. Hospitals in Pennsylvania have already begun to ration gear in expectation of a surge in cases, Spotlight PA reported.

There are 128 cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia and 644 in Pennsylvania, The Temple News reported.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that symptoms can be mild or severe and appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the disease.
What to do if you are sick?
Stay home, avoid public areas and avoid public transportation if you feel sick. You should isolate yourself from people as much as possible and limit contact with pets and animals. You should call your doctor and schedule an apointment before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care, etc. You or your doctor should alert a health department of your illness.
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask around other people. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water.
