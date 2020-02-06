Temple Health System gets new CEO

Michael Young, the president of Temple University Hospital, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Temple University Health System, TUHS announced today.



Young will succeed acting CEO Stuart McLean, who took over in December 2019 after former CEO Larry Kaiser stepped down. McLean will return to his role as the health system’s Chief Restructuring Officer, according to the announcement.



The health system announced Young’s appointment in the midst of a financial restructuring that includes the pending sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple’s interest in Health Partners Plan to Thomas Jefferson University.



“The restructuring has brought financial stability and the opportunity for TUHS to make additional capital investments to improve our facilities and the outcomes for our patients,” said university President Richard Englert in the announcement.



Young was appointed CEO of TUH in 2019 after serving as Chief Operating Officer the previous year, according to the announcement. He previously served in several positions at large academic medical centers, the announcement read.



In his new role, he will focus on solidifying TUHS’s stability and competitiveness, the announcement read.



“I believe that Michael is the right person to continue the positive momentum for the Health System’s future, and I look forward to working with him in serving Temple’s unique health care mission in North Philadelphia,” Englert said.

