Temple hopes new play style will lead to success

Temple Lacrosse lost 11 players from last year’s team and will have to replace the production of four top-five point-getters.

For the last five years, Temple has leaned on former midfielder Belle Mastropietro to serve as its offensive engine. The unit saw varying levels of success during that time — highlighted by a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Now the Owls are searching for a new leading source of offense for the first time in half a decade after Mastropietro, who led the team in goals and points last season, graduated last May.

Temple got off to its best start in more than a decade in 2024, winning four straight games to emerge as a potential postseason threat. However, the Owls dropped their next two games and barely squeaked into the postseason with a 9-7 record. Their season ended with a nine-point loss to James Madison in the American Athletic Conference playoffs.

Despite the underwhelming finish, it was two more wins than the team had in 2023. Six of the Owls’ losses came against ranked opponents, as they haven’t beaten a ranked team since 2021. Temple now enters the 2025 season with a clean slate and an almost entirely new team.

“We learned from our last year, but this is an entirely different year and that’s how we’ve approached everything,” said head coach Bonnie Rosen. “Everything has been very new to how our approach is this year. We always go after being the best we can be and hope that puts us in the situation to win a lot.”

Rosen’s team is in the midst of a transition period as she enters her 19th season. Temple had 11 players graduate, including four of the top five points leaders. She brought in seven freshmen this year and plans to change her game plan to match the influx of youth on the roster.

Temple’s previous play style hindered its offensive production and resulted in a second-to-last finish in the AAC for goals per game and shooting percentage in 2024. With a much younger team, the Owls can transition to a faster-paced offense that doesn’t depend on specific players.

“Our style of play is shifting a little bit,” Rosen said. “We are trying not to just rely on a few people, but really develop everyone’s full game playing, reading of offense and scoring. I think what will make us stronger is if we are getting production out of a lot of different people.”

Rosen will have to lean on attacker Amelia Wright, who made strides last season. Wright was second on the team in goals with 29 but returns as one of just three seniors. Wright’s veteran presence will be key on the field as she is one of just two starters to return to the team.

“This year I’m looking to be a more well-balanced player,” Wright said. “I want to make it really hard for opposite teams to shut me down. I want to especially work on my feeding and variability and play style.”

Temple enters the 2025 season picked third in the AAC preseason poll and with powerhouse Florida leaving for the Big 12, will have an easier path in conference play. The main goal for the Owls’ young roster is growth in hopes of avoiding the heartbreaks that have haunted the team in recent years.

“We just have to stay locked in and disciplined at practice,” said goalkeeper Taylor Grollman. “It can get hard and we get tired, but we are using what happened last year to motivate us because we do not want a repeat of last year.”