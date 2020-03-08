Temple installs historical markers for influential women

The university will promote each marker throughout March as part of its celebration of Women’s History Month.

Temple University has erected six National Historical Marker-style signs for women associated with the university to celebrate Women’s History Month, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

The university will promote each marker on its social media throughout March.

“While there were many, many women to choose from, we felt these six represented the broad range of influential women who serve as role models for us all,” Betzner wrote.

Here are the six women Temple chose:

Sonia Sanchez: A world-renowned poet, Sanchez taught English at Temple and became its first Presidential Fellow in 1977, The Temple News reported. She was sworn in as Philadelphia’s first poet laureate in December 2011.

Yolanda Wisher: A 2000 creative writing alumna, Wisher became Philadelphia’s third poet laureate in February 2016, according to the College of Liberal Arts. Wisher also served as director of education for the city’s mural arts program.

Nikke Franke: A member of the 1976 and 1980 U.S. Olympic teams, Franke currently serves as the head coach of Temple’s women’s fencing team, a position she has held since the program began in 1972, according to Owlsports.com. Franke, a 1975 health education alumna, led the women’s team to win 22 straight NIWFA Championship titles.

Laura Carnell: The namesake of Carnell Hall, Carnell served as Temple’s first dean and associate president, helping to manage the university’s finances, hiring and curriculum for decades, according to Temple Now. “The record of the service which Laura H. Carnell has given to this university could not be tabulated or approximated; it has been the life work of a martyr and a genius,” said Russell Conwell, Temple’s founder, about Carnell.

Hazel Tomlinson: A 1926 chemistry alumna, Tomlinson taught chemistry from 1928 to 1968 before serving as assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts until her retirement in 1974, according to the College of Science and Technology. The Hazel M. Tomlinson Lecture Hall was dedicated to Tomlinson in 2018.

Candice Dupree: A six-time WNBA all-star, Dupree played for the Owls from 2002-6, setting the record for highest field goal percentage at 51.4 percent, according to Owlsports.com. During her tenure, Temple won three conference titles and appeared in the national rankings in 27-straight weeks.

The university will also host several events including film screenings, author readings and a botanical tour to celebrate Women’s History Month in 2020, according to Temple Now.