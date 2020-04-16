Temple institutes 10 percent administrative pay cut

The university will take “additional actions” as necessary to lessen the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple University will cut salaries of officers, deans and advisors to the president by 10 percent and salaries for non-bargaining unit employees who make more than $100,000 by five percent to help reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced in an email Tuesday.

The pay cuts follow the university freezing administrative hires and asking departments to prepare for a potential five percent budget cut for next fiscal year in late March, The Temple News reported.

Temple will take “additional actions” as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the university becomes more clear, wrote Ken Kaiser, the university’s chief financial officer, in the email.

“Some of these may be painful, but our first obligation must be to our students and to preserve the university’s ability to provide access to the highest quality education,” Kaiser wrote.

The university has taken a hit due to conferences and events being cancelled and having to refund students the cost of unused housing, meal plans and parking passes, according to the email.

Colleges across the nation are seeing losses of hundreds of millions of dollars as sources of revenue from athletics, study abroad and campus bookstores dry up and they are compelled to refund students room and board, the New York Times reported.