Temple, It’s time to rename O’Connor Plaza

A student argues that Temple must change the namesake of O’Connor Plaza due to its association with Bill Cosby’s legal defense in his 2005 civil lawsuit.

Updated 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov.11.

Temple’s history is vast and nuanced, with numerous buildings and landmarks around campus named in honor of former presidents and administrators.

Many of these buildings represent historic times, people and financial contributors to Temple. However, as important as these people may be, some buildings and locations around Temple are named after individuals with a sordid past.

Patrick J. O’Connor, a former Board of Trustees member, first joined the board in 1971 and stepped down as chairman in 2019. After donating to the university in 2017, O’Connor was honored with his namesake, O’Connor Plaza. The plaza has the iconic bronze owl statue and is located next to Founder’s Garden, the burial site for Temple’s founder Russell Conwell.

In 2005, O’Connor served as Bill Cosby’s defense attorney in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. A former Temple employee, Andrea Constand, filed the civil suit. Cosby, a former Temple student and university trustee, was charged in 2015 with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Associating O’Connor’s name with a historic, central location on campus creates an unfavorable image for the university.

Buildings and landmarks around campus named after individuals with disgraceful pasts, like O’Connor Plaza, must be acknowledged and changed. Although O’Connor was a significant contributor to Temple, his name doesn’t convey what the university should stand for. The administration should take immediate action and fault for associating an iconic location on campus with O’Connor.

Mia Milliken believes Temple shouldn’t take pride in someone who defended Cosby’s actions and the administration should change the name of O’Connor Plaza.

“I think they should probably change the name because they’ve kind of already tried to erase Bill Cosby from Temple’s alumni, I feel like that’s not something people are proud of,” said Milliken, a junior psychology major. “And so I feel like if they’re not proud of that, then why are they proud of his defense attorney?”

It’s not common for Temple to rename buildings on campus but it is possible. In 2021, the College of Liberal Arts building, formerly known as Anderson Hall, was renamed Mazur Hall following philanthropic donations.

The decision to remove names from buildings and landmarks on campus rests with the Board of Trustees or its designee. This action may be taken if it’s determined that the association with the donor or honoree could significantly harm the university’s reputation, standing, integrity or conflict with university values.

Temple boasts of creating a community of inclusivity and a welcoming environment, according to its missions and values. A university is unable to enact those goals while naming such an integral part of the campus after a man who chose to defend the actions of Bill Cosby.

Even though name changes don’t happen often, this extraordinary circumstance merits it. Temple can recognize what O’Connor has done for the university, but it does not have to include a namesake on such a central part of campus.

Temple acknowledges the work O’Connor did for Cosby and said he took the job as an act of equitable defense in the justice system, a university spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Temple News.

“It is well-known that Mr. O’Connor served as an attorney for Mr. Cosby,” the spokesperson wrote. “Mr. O’Connor was and is a preeminent trial lawyer and a firm believer in the justice system, specifically that persons accused of wrongdoing have a right to counsel and are entitled to a defense.”

Throughout the past decade, students have repeatedly requested the renaming of O’Connor Plaza and Patrick O’Connor’s resignation. In 2017, the student organization Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance called for O’Connor to step down as chairman of the Board of Trustees. Despite O’Connor stepping down as chairman in 2019, his name still stands for the heinous crimes of an infamous individual.

Allowing such a close association between the university and someone who chose to be in legal defense for an individual being tried for sexual assault puts the university in a negative light. Temple must uphold its zero-tolerance policy toward sexual assault by distancing the university from O’Connor and Cosby.

Nili Schreibman feels unsettled by the association between such a central part of Temple’s campus and the defense of Bill Cosby.

“I feel like, unfortunately, that’s something that’s really common,” said Schreibman, a freshman sports media major. “I feel there’s a lot of time that it seems like every powerful man is included in something that’s a scandal or something bad. And so I feel like, time and time again you’re disappointed by the people that are supposed to be the standard.”

O’Connor may have close ties with Temple, but he doesn’t represent Temple’s values. Students, faculty and all members of the Temple community shouldn’t have to see the name of an individual with such a vile past.

The university has taken steps to disassociate itself from Cosby in the past but has allowed perpetrators of his actions like O’Connor to remain in the light. The Board of Trustees and university faculty must listen to students and create distance between O’Connor and Temple. That starts by renaming O’Connor Plaza.

Nili Schreibman has previously freelanced for The Temple News. She did not contribute to the writing, reporting or editing of this article.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story inaccurately referred to Patrick O’Connor as a current member of the Temple University Board of Trustees. The story has been updated to reflect accurate information.