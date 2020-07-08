Temple Japan selects Matthew Wilson as new dean

Temple has not yet announced when Wilson will replace retiring Dean Bruce Stronach.

Matthew Wilson, president of Missouri Western State University and a 1999 Beasley School of Law alumnus, will be the new dean of Temple University Japan, President Richard Englert announced Wednesday morning.

Temple plans to announce the date that Wilson will begin his tenure as dean “soon,” according to the statement. Wilson will succeed current dean Bruce Stronach, who is retiring after serving in the position for 12 years.

Wilson chose to attend the Beasley School of Law because he was attracted to its Juris Doctor study abroad program at TUJ’s Tokyo campus. He was appointed as TUJ’s law program director in 2003 and went on to assume various other roles, including general counsel and senior associate dean.

Wilson also worked in Japan as a visiting professor, as an attorney and for manufacturing companies. He currently serves as an interviewer and external reviewer for the Japan-U.S. Fulbright Program.

Wilson previously worked at the University of Akron as the dean of its law school and president of the university.

“You hear people talking about dream jobs, but this is literally my greatest hope come true,” Wilson said in the statement. “Temple University Japan helped shape me, and I feel like I’m going home.”