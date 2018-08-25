Temple kicks of first season under new coach in Baltimore

In Temple University’s first regular season game undercoach Brian Rowland, the Owls started a mixed group of players. Of the 11 starters, four played at Temple last year, five are transfers, and two are freshmen.



The Owls also saw results from a variety of players in their 1-0 loss to University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Friday in Baltimore.



While the Owls were shut out, they recorded six shots, including two on goal. Junior defender Akeem Prawl, a transfer, and freshman forward Elias Hellgren Villegas each had two shots.



Hellgren Villegas, who entered the game twice as a substitute, had in the 74th minute. Returning senior midfielder Hermann Doerner had the other shot on goal in the 13th minute. Freshman defender Jalen Campbell also recorded a shot.



UMBC finished the night with seven shots and four on target. The Retrievers netted the game’s only goal in the 79th minute of a corner-kick header from freshman Jackson Becher.



Junior goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre started his first regular season game for the Owls, and ended the night with three saves.



Temple’s first four games of the season are on the road, so the Owls will continue their road trip on August 31 when they play Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.