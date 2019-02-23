Temple lacrosse falls to city rival Saint Joseph’s

The Owls controlled 18 of 27 draws but turned the ball over 25 times in their 17-8 loss against Saint Joseph’s.

In the first seven minutes of Temple University lacrosse’s fourth game of the season, the Owls allowed four goals.



Saint Joseph’s (1-2) recorded a run of at least three goals to start each half of play in its 17-8 win against Temple at Sweeney Field in Bala Cynwyd on Thursday.



The Owls (1-3) took their first timeout only 5 minutes, 58 seconds into the contest, already down 3-0. Saint Joseph’s scored again 58 seconds later.



Hawks senior attacker Francesca Donato recorded a hat trick in the first half and added another goal at the end of the second half. Saint Joseph’s Senior attacker Rebecca Lane scored twice in each half, and sophomore attacker Stephanie Kelly recorded a hat trick as well.



Temple Junior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell started for the fourth time this season, but allowed seven goals in 21:04 of play. Senior captain Kelsea Hershey replaced her for the rest of the first half and played the entire second half. Hershey made 11 saves and finished with a 52.5 save percentage.



For Temple, sophomore midfielder Bridget Whitaker scored her second career hat trick. The Owls have had at least one player score a hat trick in three consecutive games. Junior midfielder Julia Ryan scored two goals, and three other Owls scored once.



Senior midfielder and captain Amber Lambeth scored her first goal of the season while controlling four draws. Temple controlled 18 of 27 draws but turned the ball over 25 times, 10 more times than Saint Joseph’s.



Temple’s next game is at home at Howarth Field on Monday against Lafayette College at 3 p.m.