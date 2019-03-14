Temple lacrosse suffers home loss despite five-goal run

Temple went on a five-goal run to take a one-goal lead, but allowed Boston University to come back to defeat the Owls, 12-9, on Tuesday.

Junior defender Kara Nakrasius scored her first career goal to give Temple University lacrosse a one-goal lead midway through the second half.



But the Owls (3-5) allowed Boston University to score five goals after Nakrasius’ goal and ultimately lost, 12-9, on Tuesday at Howarth Field.



Nakrasius’ tally capped a 5-goal Temple run, which began when the Owls were trailing the Terriers (4-3) by four early in the second half.



The Owls lost their lead when Boston senior midfielder Kaitlin Belval scored the second of her three goals. The Terriers’ sophomore midfielder Emily Vervlied recorded the game-winning goal, and her third goal of the game, with four minutes and 32 seconds remaining.



“We just started rushing it and we got a lot of opportunities, but we weren’t necessarily taking the smartest shots,” said junior attacker and captain Olivia Thompson, who scored two goals. “We were just taking the first opportunities that came to us and not necessarily thinking of what would have been the smartest opportunities.”



Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Martin made her third consecutive college start and allowed six goals on nine shots. Junior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell played the entire second half and conceded six goals on 10 shots.



Martin received the loss and has a 2-1 record this season.



Coach Bonnie Rosen believes the Owls’ goaltenders need to elevate their play to “another level.”



“We’re struggling in the goal cage right now,” Rosen said. “We need some more saves out of our goalies and we’re trying to figure out that recipe a little bit more.”



Temple is 0-5 when it scores less than 12 goals in a game. In each loss this season, the Owls didn’t record more than 10 goals.



“We absolutely have to score more goals,” Rosen said. “We had plenty of opportunities to have more goals today. Between finishing our scoring opportunities and some of those unforced errors, we just need to continue to cut down on those.”



The Owls’ next game is at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia on March 16. James Madison, which won the 2018 NCAA National Championship, is currently ranked No. 7 in the Inside Lacrosse Poll.

