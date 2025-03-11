Temple looking to punch ticket to AAC Championship against Rice

Temple Women’s Basketball will face Rice for the second year in a row in the American Athletic Conference semi-finals but is looking to be the one moving forward this time.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Temple returned to Dickie’s Arena, looking to avenge last season’s heartbreak in the semifinals. It had to get through Charlotte in the quarterfinals to kickstart a potential revenge tour and it cruised past the 49ers to set up a rematch.

Temple looked every bit determined to make last year’s wrongs right as it started the game with an 11-point run and never gave Charlotte a chance to win. The Owls allowed the fewest points in a game since the 2018-19 season and easily won the rebounding battle.

“Before the game, I just spoke to my teammates, and I was like, ‘We know we’re the best team in this conference, but we have to prove that every time we get on the court.’” said guard Tarriyonna Gary. “In order to do that we just had to come out, play smart defense, get Charlotte riled up and we knew it was going to translate into the offensive end.”

Now, Temple finds itself back where its season ended a year ago, against the same team that ended it. As Temple pushes forward for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016-17, it will have to eliminate Rice from the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Here is everything you need to know as Temple prepares to take down No. 9 seed Rice and advance to the AAC Championship.

DEJA VU

Temple enters its semi-final matchup against a familiar foe and hopes to have a different outcome a second time around. Rice faced Temple with a trip to the AAC Championship on the line last year. Despite heading into the tournament with a double bye, Temple was bested by its Owl counterpart.

While Temple comes into the matchup riding a seven-game win streak, Rice enters sporting a streak of its own. Rice has yet to lose an AAC tournament game since joining the conference last season, owning a 6-0 record with a chance to add to that total.

Temple comes in firing on all cylinders and is coming off of its largest win of the season against Charlotte. Rice was able to hold off Temple’s stars last season and four Temple starters were on last year’s roster, fueling the motivation for this season.

Nonetheless, Temple’s goal is to compete for a championship — no matter what they have to go through to get there. After getting on the doorstep of achieving its goals last year, Temple finds itself the most determined it’s been in the Richardson era and has gotten better since last season’s defeat.

“Obviously Rice is a really good team and they did this last year,” said head coach Diane Richardson. “They’re playing really hard. We’ve got to be able to come out and follow our scout. We want to get to the championship and we want to win the championship.”

WIN THE REBOUNDING BATTLE

During Temple’s seven-game win streak, it built its success behind the ability to rebound the basketball. Temple has not been outrebounded since its 64-57 loss to South Florida on Feb. 8 and that trend continued against Charlotte.

Temple dominated the glass in the quarterfinals, outrebounding Charlotte by 20. That effort included six offensive rebounds in the first quarter which helped Temple gain control of the game. Temple ended the game with 56 rebounds with 20 coming on the offensive glass.

Now Temple will be tasked with taking on Rice, one of the best rebounding teams in the conference. Rice ranks first in the AAC in total rebounds per game with 41.6, defensive rebounds per game with 29 and second in rebounding margin at 5.5. While Rice outrebounded UAB by 23 in the first round, it was outrebounded by 11 against UTSA, showing it can be beaten on the glass.

ON RICE

Rice is coming into the matchup with momentum and confidence, with two straight tournament wins. Rice lost seven of its last nine games of the regular season and entered the tournament as the ninth seed but seamlessly made its way to the semi-finals, knocking out No. 8 UAB and No. 1 UTSA in the process.

Rice guard Dominique Ennis leads her squad in scoring, averaging 12 points per game but Temple held her to just eight points the last time they faced off. Forward Malia Fisher is second in both scoring and rebounds but was also held below her averages against Temple.

Rice averages 66 points per game but Temple is not too far ahead with 67.3. The teams are also similar in points allowed with Rice allowing 63.1 and Temple 62.4. Beside Ennis and Fisher, five Rice players average at least five points per game and the team shoots 40.6% from the field, ranking fifth in the AAC.

Both Rice and Temple average 6.3 threes per game but Ennis has the third-best three-point percentage in the conference, shooting 37.7%. Gary lines up with Ennis’ shooting abilities from downtown and both are coming off games where they made three triples each.

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan Mack, Sports Editor:

“Temple comes into this game as one of the hottest teams in the conference with a seven-game winning streak. The Owls’ defense has been smothering, while the team has been firing on all cylinders. Guard Tiarra East had an off-game last night, which can’t happen today. However, I think this Temple team has been playing too well to cool off now, especially with the motivation against the team that ended its season last year.”

Temple wins 68-55.

Colin Schofield, Assistant Sports Editor:

“Temple remembers what happened just a year ago and has been determined not to let the same story play out again. Temple has won seven games in a row behind its strong defense and presence on the glass. Behind big games from Gary and guard Tiarra East, I see Temple exacting its revenge and moving onto the AAC Championship.”

Temple wins 65-61.

Sienna Conaghan, Assistant Sports Editor:

“Temple showed what it can do against Charlotte on both sides of the court and that’s not even the team that knocked it out last season. Temple is on a hot stretch where it has fine-tuned a lot of the struggles that plagued it in the middle of the season. Rice is a strong team in the tournament but Temple has already proved this season that it can pick up a win against them. If Temple plays the same way it did against the 49ers and uses last season as fuel, I see them making it to the Championship game.”

Temple wins 70-62.

Jaison Nieves, Sports Social Media Manager:

“This Temple team has a much better all-around constructed roster from last season with depth that never shows any real drop off with substitutions. Additionally, the motivation from last season’s exit plays a role in the locker room. I see the Owls, fueled by motivation, pick up a gusty win and advance to the finals.”

Temple wins 64-55.