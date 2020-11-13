Temple men’s basketball adds graduate transfer guard Brendan Barry

Barry provides coveted shooting ability at the guard position

Temple University men’s basketball added graduate student guard Brendan Barry from Dartmouth College to its roster today as Barry transferred, Temple Athletics announced today.

Barry will be available to play for the Owls following the completion of his undergraduate academic requirements at Dartmouth, according to the release.

Barry has “terrific perimeter range that will help stretch opposing teams’ defense,” wrote Temple men’s basketball head coach Aaron McKie in the release.

Barry, who did not play in 2019-20 due to injury, made 44.5 percent of his three-point attempts, which ranked 10th in the NCAA.

Barry was granted a medical hardship exception for a fifth season of eligibility after suffering an injury last season.

In 2017-18, Barry became the first Dartmouth player in 16 years to have at least 100 total assists, according to the release.

With freshman guard Jahlil White and redshirt-sophomore guard Tai Strickland both sidelined due to injury, the Owls are in need of stability at the position.

The Owls’ season begins on Nov. 28 with a matchup against Virginia Tech University, followed by a game against Rhode Island University on Nov. 29 in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

