Temple men’s basketball adds recruit to 2024 class

Jahlil White, a guard from Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood, N.J., signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Temple University men’s basketball team, coach Aaron McKie announced on Wednesday.



White led Wildwood Catholic to the Cape Atlantic League title and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association South Jersey Non-Public A sectional championship last season, averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.



“We are very excited to welcome Jahlil to the Temple Basketball family,” McKie said in a press release. “He is a long, athletic guard who can play both ends of the floor. He is also a fine young man from a great family who will fit in very nicely with our program.”



White is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He also had offers from 13 other schools including Drexel, Bowling Green State University, Hofstra University, Monmouth University and Iona College.



White is the second player from the class of 2024 Temple has recruited. Forward Quincy Ademokoya, another three-star recruit, committed to Temple on Oct. 12.

